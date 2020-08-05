LAKE CITY — David Den Houten is in position to retain his job as Missaukee County Prosecutor.
In Tuesday's primary race, Den Houten appeared to have won the Republican primary over challenger Cameron Harwell. Unofficial results had Den Houten on top, 2,555 to 1,014 for Harwell.
"Obviously, I'd like to thank all my supporters," Den Houten told the Cadillac News by phone Tuesday night. "I was especially appreciative of the fact that I think I won every township and every city. I was not expecting that."
Den Houten noted that, for many precincts in Missaukee County, turnout was in the 40% range; overally turnout for the county was 39.27%. Den Houten said he would have expected something closer to the 20% range.
Den Houten was appointed Missaukee County prosecutor in 2018, taking office on January 1, 2019. He was appointed to the job after then-prosecutor Melissa Ransom won election as probate judge.
Ransom herself was appointed to the prosecutor's job.
That was one of Harwell's criticisms of how things have been done in Missaukee County.
"Officials historically vacate their office before the end of their final term, with a subsequent appointment of an individual to fill that vacant office for the remainder of the term," Harwell wrote in response to a question the Cadillac News asked him in a questionnaire.
Harwell is an assistant prosecutor in Osceola County but lives in Missaukee County. He did not immediately return a request for comment Tuesday night.
Strictly speaking, the primary results mean only that Den Houten has won the right for his name to appear under the "Republican" column in November's general election.
But practically speaking, Den Houten is all but guaranteed to win in November.
There is no Democratic challenger—Democrats didn't have a primary for the Missaukee County prosecutor's race on Tuesday night—and there also is not a non-partisan challenger.
While somebody could enter the race as a write-in candidate, that's a very tall hurdle to leap, as Nielsen put it.
Write-in candidates have until October 23 at 4 p.m. to get the paperwork filed so votes in their favor can be counted.
Den Houten has previous experience in corporate law and was a public defender for Missaukee and Wexford counties before being appointed as prosecutor in Missaukee. According to his biographical information submitted to the newspaper, he has an undergraduate degree from Grand Valley State University and a law degree from Wayne State University.
Den Houten describes his prosecutorial approach as victim-centered and community-safety focused.
Results of the election will not be official until certifed by the Missaukee County Board of Canvassers.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.