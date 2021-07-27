Dental Dynasty: How four siblings made dental school history

CADILLAC — When Ron Adamson and his wife Elizabeth talk about their four youngest children’s college and professional careers, people are amazed. From the academic awards to volunteer experience, their children’s resumes are full of accomplishments that would impress anyone.
But what surprises people the most is their children’s career choice: dentistry.
While dentistry may not be an unusual profession to get into, having four children all graduate with a doctoral degree in dental medicine is not something you hear every day. In fact, it is something the University at Buffalo School of Dental Medicine had not heard of until this year.
According to Sherry Szarowski at the UB Dental Alumni Association, this was the first time in the dental school’s history that four siblings had graduated from the school. Those siblings, Catherine, Anne, Jesse and Will Adamson, have each graduated from UB Dental in the past 13 years.
“I think it’s kind of serendipitous that it all happened that way,” their mother Elizabeth said. “The kids obviously were exposed to the medical side of things ... but they kind of all made their own decisions that wasn’t being pushed by either one of us. So it’s just something that caught their interest.”
“We always encouraged them to look at as many different things as they could, not just even in the health field,” their father Ron said. “We really encouraged them to look around and try to find something that they really like. We really wanted to get them to colleges where they were allowed early on to take lots of different disciplines or classes ... to see what really turned them on.”
The children’s exposure to health care began at a young age with their mother, an anesthesiologist, taking them to the hospital. At the hospital, the children got to see their mother interacting with patients and witness her passion for health care.
“She was a female anesthesiologist at a time, especially back when she started practicing medicine when there wasn’t a lot of female doctors,” Will said. “She was always pretty inspiring ... seeing her help people and be a positive influence in that.”
Thanks to their early exposure, the four siblings each knew that they wanted to get involved in the health care field.
“We grew up with doctor’s kits and going to visit her (their mother Elizabeth) at the hospital and stuff like that,” Catherine said. “So it just seems very natural to us.”
The foursome’s path into dentistry first started with Catherine in 2003. After graduating from Cadillac High School that year, Catherine said she decided to attend Hillsdale College in Hillsdale. At Hillsdale, Catherine got involved with various activities including a pre-medical club, sports and a sorority. In 2007, Catherine graduated with a bachelor’s degree in biology.
Going into Hillsdale, Catherine said she knew that she wanted to get into pre-med, but it wasn’t until her senior year of undergrad that dentistry caught her interest.
“I went in knowing I wanted to be pre-med,” Catherine said. “But dental was not on my radar till my last year of college.”
Thanks to Catherine’s oldest sister Callie’s roommate, Catherine said she began looking into dentistry. She started job shadowing dentists and found that she liked the variety of tasks and artistic components behind dentistry.
When it came time to decide which dental school to attend, Catherine said she found out about University at Buffalo Dental through two students at Hillsdale. She said they had attended the school and had great things to say about it. Based on their positive remarks and a bit of research, Catherine decided to apply to Buffalo and got in.
“Buffalo would never have been on my radar if it weren’t for them,” Catherine said. “But they really liked it ... and had great things to say about the area. So I looked at it and ... I like the area, so that’s where I chose to go.”
Just like at Hillsdale, Catherine got involved with different activities at UB Dental. She became a part of the American Student Dental Association (ASDA), a national student-run organization for dental students. She was later elected president of the organization (a position Anne, Jesse and Will would also hold doing their respective times at UB Dental) and was on several local dental committees.
She also got involved with more local and national outreach and had the opportunity to take trips to Africa and the Dominican Republic.
While Catherine was attending UB Dental, her sister Anne had begun her journey in college. Having graduated from Cadillac High School in 2006, Anne chose to attend North Central College in Naperville, Illinois. At NCC, Anne got involved with science just like her sister, and decided to major in biochemistry, with a minor in psychology.
Like her sister, Anne got involved on campus with the honors program and the track and field team. She also participated in a study abroad trip to Ghana, which influenced her to return to Africa later on in her life.
Toward the end of her time at NCC, Anne decided to switch her pursuit of medical school to dental school. Thanks to encouragement from her mother and Catherine, Anne began job shadowing dentists.
“When I was shadowing people and talking to people about dentistry versus medicine, most of the dentists that I had met were generally happy and not too stressed out,” Anne said. “And most of the medical professionals that I’ve met and shadowed didn’t seem quite as happy and seemed a little bit more stressed out with their jobs and overworked.”
“So, I just figured lifestyle-wise, dentistry may be more up my alley, and I made the decision to pursue that instead.”
Since she started applying to dental schools late, she had to take a year off between undergrad and dental school. Instead of taking a break, Anne decided to take a job in Senegal, West Africa, where she became a second and third-grade teacher.
“I really didn’t want to just go back home for a year,” Anne said. “And I had done a study abroad program when I was in college that went to Ghana and I absolutely loved that experience. So I was interested in going back to Ghana, or going back to West Africa ... so I found a job in Senegal and just jumped on it.”
Following her year in Senegal, Anne got into UB Dental and overlapped with Catherine for a year. Along with her involvement with the ASDA, Anne also found a program called the Buffalo Outreach and Community Assistance (BOCA). BOCA was a program that put on dental humanitarian abroad trips to various places. Because of her positive experience and desire to return to Senegal, Anne said she floated the idea to the administration about setting up a trip to Senegal.
With the university providing the supplies, Anne said she planned and organized the trip to Senegal during her third and fourth year of dental school.
“I was always interested in doing humanitarian work and in maintaining a connection back to Senegal because I had a great time while I was living there,” Anne said. “And again, I had made connections with some dental professions while I was in Senegal, so I was able to use those connections to start a new trip there.”
On their inaugural trip, Catherine came with Anne as a mentor for the students and her brother Jesse would go on a later trip as a student.
Upon graduating from dental school, Anne would become the first of her siblings to get involved in the Health Professions Scholarship Program (HPSP). Through this program, Anne received a scholarship to pay off her dental school. In exchange, Anne said she was a part of the U.S. Navy for five years to pay back for each year of dental school the military paid for. She also completed a one-year general residency through the Navy at Camp Pendleton in California.
With Catherine and Anne having laid out the path to dentistry, it was Jesse and Will’s turns to climb the mountain.
Jesse graduated from CHS in 2010 and attended North Central College from 2010 to 2014. At NCC, he majored in psychology with a minor in biology. Toward the end of his junior year, Jesse said decided to take exclusively science-related courses and packed them all in during his senior year.
Upon graduating from NCC in 2014, Jesse said he decided to take a year off. He got a job in Kalamazoo as a scribe, and though he didn’t enjoy the job, he valued the experience.
“The job itself wasn’t great,” Jesse said. “But at least it gave me the experience of like what a career in medicine I guess maybe would feel like.”
Through visits and the positive feedback he received from his sisters, Jesse wound up at UB Dental in 2015. While his primary focus was on dentistry, Jesse said the city of Buffalo itself also attracted him to the university.
“I also just really enjoyed Buffalo, as a city, as a place,” Jesse said. “There’s just a real sense of community. The people there were awesome. The faculty, they were awesome.”
“You know, you’re looking to go to a good school and get your degree, but you need a balance in life. So, I think the Buffalo community there was a big selling point because you got to work hard, but you can also have fun, make memories there.”
After his four years of schooling and involvement at UB Dental, Jesse graduated in 2019 and got in the HPSP like his sister Anne. With the U.S. Army, he completed a one-year dental residency at Joint Base Lewis McChord in Tacoma, Washington.
The final sibling, Will began his college career after graduating from CHS in 2012. From there, he attended Aquinas College in Grand Rapids. Like his siblings before him, Will majored in biology and became involved at Aquinas.
After graduating in 2017, Will became the fourth Adamson sibling to attend UB Dental. Though he was influenced by his family, Will said he wanted to make the decision to pursue dentistry on his own.
“I wasn’t really set on it,” Will said. “It just kind of so happened that four of the five of us all did the same thing. I really wasn’t trying to let that be the determining factor. I wanted to kind of come to the conclusion that I want to be a dentist on my own.”
After completing dental school in May 2021, Will began his career in the military through the same HPSP program Anne and Jesse were a part of.
With their academic careers complete, the foursome has each made strives in their dental careers. Catherine owns a dental practice down in Kalamazoo and has started up a family. Anne purchased her own practice in Homer, Alaska, and started an outreach organization called A Simple Smile. Jesse is in the midst of serving in the military, while Will will begin his residency with the army at Fort Carson in Colorado Springs, Colorado.
Looking back, it’s clear to each of the siblings that they influenced one another and played a big role in helping push one another to academic success and community involvement. Though Catherine and Anne are practice owners and Jesse and Will are in the military, they aren’t ruling out working with each other someday.
“I think it would be a lot of fun if we all were in a situation where we could potentially work together,” Anne said. “I had a good time working for my sister ... and so it would be really great to be able to work with my little brothers at some point in time.”
Having gotten to watch all of her siblings go through dental school, the experience has been especially rewarding for Catherine, who is still learning about dentistry to this day.
“I just I think it’s really special to be able to watch people grow into a career that you did and enjoy it just as much,” Catherine said. “And now that even though I’ve been doing it the longest, I learned from them every day. That’s been the coolest thing for me is that you have a network within your family — to discuss things with. It’s been really fun to see everybody kind of grow through the same things you did.”