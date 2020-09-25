MANTON — By noon on Monday, Dr. Jennifer White had already seen two patients who were experiencing symptoms of excessive teeth grinding.
“We probably see at least one case a day,‘ said White, who owns Brite White Dental in Manton. “I would say we’re seeing about twice as many broken teeth as we did before.‘
Reports from around the country indicate an explosion in the number of teeth fractures since the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent statewide shutdowns.
According to WebMD, while the American Dental Association hasn’t done a survey to verify an increase in dental problems since the pandemic started, reports of pandemic-related dental problems are common, and sales of mouthguards to prevent people from grinding their teeth are up.
White said not since the 2008 economic crash has she noticed this many patients with teeth grinding issues related to underlying stress.
Oftentimes, White said people don’t realize how much they grind their teeth, even though there will be obvious signs, including frequent headaches upon waking up, muscle aches and sore cheeks, chipped teeth and flat spots on teeth where constant grinding has worn them down.
To illustrate how much a patient is grinding their teeth or clenching their jaw, White said she’ll have them wear a temporary mouth splint when they go to bed; after a couple days, White said teeth impressions become visible on the splint — proof that they’re grinding their teeth in their sleep.
To prevent damage from grinding and to relieve muscle aches and headaches, White and other dentists create permanent mouthguards which can be worn at night or whenever a person notices they grind or clench a lot.
White said teeth fractures from grinding are especially problematic in this area, which already has a higher prevalence of tooth decay among the population due to lack of fluoride in drinking water and other factors.
Other explanations for why dentists are seeing more cracked teeth pertain to the way that people have adjusted their eating habits and daily routines, White said. For example, with many more people working from home, it’s easier to snack on foods they wouldn’t normally eat if they were at work; they also may forget to brush and floss because they were out of their normal routine.
Also, some people deal with stress by eating unhealthy foods, which can accelerate the deterioration process.
Another side effect of the COVID-19 pandemic that may be affecting oral health is the use of masks: White said when someone wears a mask for long periods of time, they start breathing with their mouth open more often, drying up saliva, which acts as a natural cleaning and disinfecting agent for the teeth and gums.
Not since the HIV/AIDS epidemic of the 1980s has the profession of dental care changed as much as it has in recent months, White said. While awareness of how HIV spreads prompted the widespread use of gloves among dental care providers, COVID has prompted the use of face shields, air purifying equipment and aerosol reducers to control the spread of saliva droplets from patients’ mouths, among other things. White said they’ve also taken other measures such as limiting how many people are in the building at any given time, as well as closing down the reception area to walk-in traffic.
White believes these precautions have fostered a safe and welcoming environment at her office and put patients’ minds at ease when they show up for their appointments.
As far as things a person can do to relieve stress and prevent teeth grinding, White suggested “keeping your mental health in check, in whatever way you can whether it is with exercise, counseling.‘
James Skiera, a licensed family counselor who practices in Cadillac, said in all his years of practice, he’s never seen people as stressed and anxious as they are at the current moment, even if many aren’t conscious of it themselves.
“I think we’re still at the point we can’t acknowledge our anxiety,‘ Skiera said. “When anxiety goes up in society, it can create all kinds of symptoms.‘
Teeth grinding is one thing, but Skiera said heightened anxiety on a societal level also leads to higher rates of murder, suicide, depression, domestic violence, marital conflict and child molestation, among other harmful behaviors.
“These all are outlets for anxiety,‘ Skiera said. “The more anxiety goes up, the more polarized we become.‘
Skiera said there’s no magic cure for becoming less anxious in times such as these but he suggests one thing that may help — figure out who you are and what you stand for.
With pressure coming from all sides to be this way or that way, Skiera said conforming to the group provides immediate relief from short-term anxiety but is not good for long-term mental health.
“Become more your own person,‘ Skiera said. “Define what your core beliefs are. You have to trust yourself to make some decisions. You gotta stand somewhere.‘
