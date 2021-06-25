MESICK — Firefighters from multiple departments responded to a report of a fire at the Bucksnort Bar Thursday evening.
The owner and patrons of the bar had evacuated the building by the time firefighters arrived at 5:22 p.m.
Smoke was coming from the northeast corner of the building.
Springville Township Fire Department Fire Chief Bruce Strang said the fire started because there was increased heat behind the grill. He said over time, heat burned through the protection behind the grill. Damage from the fire wasn't significant.
Strang said the fire was contained and they were making sure there was no further spread.
