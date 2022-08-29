CADILLAC — In the mid-1990s, Eric Eller was at a major crossroads in his life.
He had been working for the Cadillac Police Department for a short time when he received a call from downstate, asking if he’d be interested in returning to the Ypsilanti area for an open position in a larger department.
Twenty-seven years later, Eller is still here and wouldn’t have it any other way.
“I made the right decision coming up here,” said Eller, who has raised a family in Cadillac and now is the longest-serving member of the department. “And I made the right decision to stay.”
Eller was hired by the Cadillac Police Department in 1995, when he was 23 years old. Prior to arriving in Cadillac, he served part-time with the Alpena County Sheriff’s Office and then full-time with the Eastern Michigan University Police Department.
Recently, Eller announced that he would be retiring from the police department in September and taking a position with the Wexford County Probate Court working with juveniles going through the criminal justice system.
“I’m excited to get started and ready to try something new,” Eller said. “I’m looking forward to a new challenge.”
During his time in Cadillac, Eller served in nearly every role on the department, including as a patrolman, school liaison officer, evidence room technician, detective, sergeant, captain and finally as deputy chief, which is the second most senior position under Director of Public Safety Adam Ottjepka.
Many aspects of the job have changed over the years, but some changes really stand out to Eller, such as the number of drunken driving cases they investigate on a regular basis.
“It was nothing to pull a couple of drunk drivers off the road every night,” Eller said about his early years with the department. “But drunk driving has gone down. One thing we see now that we didn’t see so much before are half-full parking lots (at local bars) at the end of the night. I think more people are deciding to take a taxi or Uber now instead of drinking and driving their own vehicles.”
Fewer drunken drivers on the road is a good thing but Eller said it hasn’t all been positive change in the last 27 years.
Beginning several years ago, Eller said he’s noticed a decline in the respect that people show toward police, and an increased willingness to resist arrest. Eller said he doesn’t think this trend is necessarily the result of changing attitudes toward police specifically but perhaps the symptom of something larger.
“It’s a lack of respect for everybody,” Eller said. “Not just police. It’s the people who really don’t hold themselves accountable and push back when someone else wants to hold them accountable. We’ve been getting a lot more push back. That’s been noticeable ... It goes back to that mutual respect thing.”
Eller said being a police officer is unlike most jobs in that it requires making split-second decisions that may be second-guessed later on by any number of people.
“You have to get good at making the best decision possible with the limited information you have at the time,” Eller said. “You don’t have the luxury of saying, ‘I’ll get back with you on Monday about that.’”
While the challenge of working with juveniles going through the Wexford County Probate Court will be new to Eller once he leaves the police department, it won’t be completely out of his realm of expertise.
Throughout his career with the Cadillac Police Department, Eller said he always enjoyed the more complex cases and found he had a knack for them.
In one breaking and entering case, for instance, Eller said he was able to lift a footwear impression off some garbage on the floor and match it to the perpetrator; in another breaking and entering investigation, he was able to lift a single fingerprint from the edge of a window-screen that matched a suspect in the crime.
“It’s like putting together a puzzle,” Eller said. “I found I was good with the ones that took more time … I liked the bigger cases. It was always fulfilling being able to close them out. I felt some satisfaction in that.”
Some of the most complex cases that Eller worked on involved children — and also some of the most heart-wrenching.
“They’re hard,” Eller said in regard to investigations involving children, particularly those involving a child who’s been injured or killed. “Sometimes when I’d leave a scene, I would have to pull my car over some place and just ball ... especially when you have kids of your own.”
While these cases are emotionally taxing, Eller said knowing he can make a positive difference in a child’s life makes it all worth it.
And that doesn’t just apply to cases involving kids: Eller said one of the most rewarding byproducts of his job has been seeing how some people turn their lives around after an encounter with the police.
Eller recalls an instance when a man expressed gratitude to him for helping to save his life years earlier when his heart stopped following a drug overdose. In another instance, a man who Eller had arrested approached him afterward and thanked him, saying the experience compelled him to get his life together.
At first, Eller didn’t recognize the man: “He was vaguely familiar,” Eller said. “And then it hit me, and I was like, ‘dude, that was you?’ It was one of those cool kind of experiences. Those success stories are always nice to see.”
Eller said it’s also nice to receive feedback and support from the community, especially when national events paint law enforcement in a negative light.
“It’s amazing how many people send us cards whenever something bad happens in the country,” Eller said. “That’s when you realize there are a lot more ‘thank yous’ than you realize. Cadillac has always been a very supportive community. It has been a pleasure serving Cadillac for this many years.”
Ottjepka said the Cadillac Civil Service Commission will choose the next deputy chief through a formal application process. He said they’ll be looking for a candidate already within the department for this position.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.