CADILLAC — The significance of the Mitchell family to Cadillac, Michigan, was not lost on 10-year-old Evan William Mitchell, who visited the city last week with his father, Charlie, and 6-year-old brother, Austin Whittier Mitchell.
“He understood that his great-great-great-grandpa did a lot of good things,” Charlie said. “That when you have the ability to help, it’s a good thing to do. We tried to make it a life lesson.”
The family visited Cadillac on Thursday, Aug. 11, and toured a number of landmarks deeply connected with their kin’s history, and in particular, to their direct descendant William Whittier Mitchell, who is the nephew of the city’s founder and first mayor, George Mitchell.
George Mitchell was a visionary who in the early years of the Clam Lake lumber camp oversaw its transformation into an actual city. By the time the summer of 1871 was over, the village of Clam Lake had been cleared and the streets laid out with lots reserved for parks, churches and schools. In 1872, his 19-year-old nephew, W.W. Mitchell, joined him to help grow the town of Cadillac. He, too, was a visionary. He started Cobbs and Mitchell, one of the largest flooring companies in the world. In addition, he started Mitchell Brothers Co. with his brother Austin, plus Mitchell and Diggins Iron, The Cadillac Handle Company and the Cadillac Chemical Company.
W.W. Mitchell was highly regarded in the community, with accounts describing him as a public-spirited man who lent his support to many worthy projects, including the seven-mile drive around Clam Lake.
In 2016, Charlie visited Cadillac for the first time with his father, William, his brother Jesse William, and sister Stacy Beadle.
“I’ve always known we had a strong history in the area,” Charlie said in 2016. “But I never knew the impact my relatives had here until I visited. It was nice to see how generous our ancestors were to the school and the community, the land donations. It was nice to see your name tied to someone that was successful and also making sure, since I’m a teacher, that they supported the schools and the buildings.”
During their visit to Cadillac last week, Charlie and his two sons began their tour at Maple Hill Cemetery, where they saw the grave marker of W.W. Mitchell and his family. From there, they checked out the Mitchell House on Shelby Street, the W.M. Mitchell State Park, and the Wexford County Historical Society Museum.
Charlie, 41, lives with his family south of Seattle, Washington. He said most of the other members of the Mitchell clan now also live on the West Coast, where his grandfather, William Mitchell, moved following World War II.
“My grandpa William was the last one from here,” Charlie said. “He passed away before I was born.”
While he doesn’t know too many details of his grandfather’s time in Cadillac, Charlie said he’s been told he was “tough and outdoorsy” and worked in the lumbering industry here before moving west.
The financial legacy of the Mitchell’s business success in Cadillac was passed down from generation to generation, although by the time it reached Charlie, there wasn’t much left.
“But we’re all doing fine,” Charlie said. “I was able to go to college. I’m thinking that was leftover (inheritance from the Mitchell business interests in Cadillac).”
Additional inheritances that were passed down from generation to generation are the names “William” and “Charlie.”
Charlie said it tends to alternate from one generation to the next, from William to Charlie and vice versa. Over time, it has become quite confusing which male family member is being referred to, since they’re all either Charlies or Williams. For instance, there currently are three living members of the family named Charles T. Mitchell.
For his children, Charlie said they decided on different first names to cut down on the confusion, but still retained “William” and “Whittier” for their middle names, to pay homage to the family tradition.
Charlie said it’s remarkable to see the things his descendants were able to accomplish in Cadillac, particularly in industry and in philanthropy.
“The stuff they did was cutting edge,” Charlie said. “And they were generous, too. They knew the town needed education, a library and schools.”
While those with the Mitchell name now mostly live on the West Coast, there was a splinter off that occurred somewhere in the family lineage that placed descendants on the East Coast, as well.
That part of the family includes Margaret Mitchell Barry Cheney, a granddaughter of W.W. Mitchell. Cheney, who will be turning 100 in October, spent every summer at her grandparents’ home on Cass Street, the W.W. Mitchell home (Peterson Funeral Home) with frequent visits up the street to see her Aunt Mary, Uncle Charles (son of W.W. Mitchell) and cousin Kay at the Charles T. Mitchell home.
Cheney and her three daughters visited Cadillac a little over a decade ago for the first time she had been back since she was a young woman. Her daughter, Katie Creighton, said her mother got a kick out of seeing clothing items used by her uncle and other family members part of museum exhibits now.
Similar to sentiments expressed by Charlie Mitchell, Creighton said the thing that stands out most to her when visiting Cadillac is not so much the family’s expansive business endeavors, but its humanitarian efforts.
“The more I learn about the Mitchells ... how they literally built this town ... how they had the foresight, how they gave land for the library and the school and churches, and it’s remarkable,” Creighton said.
Read the weekend edition of the Cadillac News for an in depth look at the history of the Mitchell family in Cadillac.
