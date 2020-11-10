CADILLAC — T-shirts and shorts aren't typical attire for the beginning of November in Northern Michigan but like many things in 2020, this fall has been anything but normal.
As temperatures reached 74 degrees on Monday, families ventured outside to enjoy the summer-like conditions.
"It definitely doesn't feel like November," said Edyta Hornung, who was with her four children at the playground near the Cadillac Sound Garden. "It's a little more chilly with the wind coming off the lake but we were in shirts earlier today."
"I think it's wonderful," said Crystal Landes, who was pushing her daughter, Winter, on a swing at the playground. "It's nice to get out and do things. I normally have my Christmas tree out right now but I decided to wait until temperatures were no longer in the 70s."
According to records kept by the Cadillac News and Accuweather, high-temperature records have been set in the Cadillac area during the last four consecutive days, Nov. 6-Nov. 9.
On Friday, Nov. 6, the high temperature was 71 degrees, which is two degrees above the previous record high set in 1975; on Saturday, Nov. 7, the high temperature was 71 degrees, which is 12 degrees above the previous record high set in 1958; on Sunday, Nov. 8, the temperature was 72 degrees, which is nine degrees above the previous record high set in 1931; and on Monday, the high temperature was 74 degrees, which is three degrees above the record set in 1999.
Accuweather Senior Meteorologist Tom Kines said having four days in a row of temperatures in the 70s in November in this part of Michigan is incredibly rare — a "once in a lifetime" occurrence.
Normal high temperatures for early November in Northern Michigan typically hover in the mid-40s, putting the last four days around 30 degrees above normal.
Kines said the jet stream currently is keeping colder airs well north of this area, which has contributed to the unseasonable warmth. He said it's possible the dramatic rise in temperatures from earlier in November, which saw the mercury drop to near the freezing point, may also be the result of the La Nina weather pattern, which is characterized by wide fluctuations.
Another wide swing in temperatures is expected to occur later this week.
"All good things must come to an end," said Kines, who predicted temperatures beginning to drop today and continuing their descent into more seasonable 30s and 40s heading into the weekend.
Believe it or not, Kines said it's possible this weekend could see some snow.
"That's normal for this time of year," Kines said. "But compared to what we've been going through, it will be a bit of a shock to the system."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.