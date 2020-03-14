CADILLAC — It was popular support from the Cadillac community that originally brought "jazz in the park" to the Rotary Performing Arts Pavilion in the mid-1990s.
Over the years, that support has dwindled considerably and even though raising enough money to bring the artists back to town each year has become a perpetual challenge, series organizer Tim Scully said the thought of canceling the performances has never crossed his mind.
Scully brought the free jazz shows in Cadillac in 1995 at the request of Carol Potter — then-director of the Cadillac Area Visitors Bureau — after she saw some performances in Baldwin, where he co-founded the musical series a couple of years earlier.
Carol arranged with Pat Lakin, then-director of the Cadillac Arts Council, to provide funding support for the inaugural season of "UpBeat Cadillac."
For 10 straight weeks every Thursday starting in June, a touring band comes to Cadillac to perform at the Pavilion. On the Friday after the Cadillac show, the band performs in Reed City. They also perform in four other Northern Michigan counties as part of the tour.
The shows are funded through donations from organizations and members of the community. Longtime supporters in Cadillac include Mary Burke, Don Lakin and the Rotary Club of Cadillac.
Burke, in particular, treats all the musicians that come to town to a free dinner at Burke's Waterfront Restaurant.
"It's because of people like her that this is still going," Scully said. "Joy VanDrie and the crew at the Cadillac Area Visitors Bureau generously assist with promotion and publicity. The city of Cadillac has always waived the fee at the Pavilion and supply a park attendant at the shows ... I also feel humbled by the strong individual support we get from now, two generations of families, to continue these shows in Cadillac and Reed City each year."
Although performances originally centered mostly around jazz, other musical genres have gradually been introduced into the series, including funk, soul, rhythm and blues, and rock 'n roll.
Scully said he's found that a diverse selection of musicians from all over the country seems to appeal more to the crowds that come out to the annual shows than pure jazz.
While spectator interest in the shows hasn't wanned over the years, funding cuts and organizational changes have led to a severe curtail of their financial support, particularly in Cadillac.
"We're robbing Peter to pay Paul when we play in Cadillac," Scully said. "But somehow, we're able to make it happen year after year."
The lineup for this year's UpBeat Cadillac series features some familiar faces, including the artist who opened the first show of the series in 1995 — Holly McGuire — as well as some newcomers, like Robert Pace and Nature's Brew, who blend elements of funk, R&B and soul.
The shows will be held every Thursday at the Rotary Performing Arts Pavilion from 7 to 9:15 p.m., rain or shine. The same concerts are held in Reed City at Rambadt Park Bandstand from 7 to 9:15 p.m. on Friday.
Donations to keep the series going can be made to made to: UpBeat Cadillac, 302 S. Mitchell St. Cadillac Michigan 49601. For information, call (231) 723-7500 or (616) 437-0101.
Upbeat Cadillac Series schedule of acts
June 25 — Holly McGuire with Kevin O'Connell Trio
July 2 — Paul Nelson Band
July 9 — Tell Yo Mamma
July 16 — Serita's Black Rose
July 23 — Tosha Owens with Bobbie Murray Allstars
July 30 — Planet D Nonet
Aug 6 — Bill Hyde's All Star NYC Quartet
Aug 13 — Robert Pace and Nature's Brew
Aug 20 — UTB-Ultimate Taste Band
Aug 27 — Jenna Mammina/Rolf Sturm and Friends
Reed City Crossroads Picnic Showcase
June 26 — Holly McGuire with Kevin O'Connell Trio
July 3 — Paul Nelson Band
July 10 — Tell Yo Mamma
July 17 — Serita's Black Rose
July 24 — Tosha Owens with Bobbie Murray Allstars
July 31 — Planet D Nonet
Aug 7 — Bill Hyde's All Star NYC Quartet
Aug 14 — Robert Pace and Nature's Brew
Aug 21 — UTB-Ultimate Taste Band
Aug 28 — Jenna Mammina/Rolf Sturm and Friends
