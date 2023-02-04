LEROY — Farm expenses were astronomically high in 2022, when inflation and supply-chain disruptions caused the cost of products such as fertilizer and fuel oil to skyrocket.
“Last year was super crazy,” said Amy Martin, operator of Gingrich Meadows dairy farm near LeRoy. “We had 20-30% higher input costs (than a typical year).”
One of most expensive farm products is potash, which is an essential fertilizer ingredient.
Jerry Lindquist, who is the secretary of the Michigan Forage Council and a beef cattle farmer in Osceola County, said high potash prices put a strain on many farms, which had to adjust either by cutting back on the mineral or spending a lot more for it.
No matter which option they chose, however, an impact was felt, as cutting back on potash affects the quality of crops, and spending more for it affects the farm’s bottom line.
“Every farmer is struggling with this higher cost,” said Lindquist, who decided it was best for his farm to cut back on potash last year. “Right now is the beginning of tax season, and farmers will be sitting down with their accountants (or for smaller operations, doing them on their own). It’s not going to be pretty for a lot of them.”
Martin said they decided to bite the bullet and spend more on potash last year. She said they figured that the loss they’d take on lower crop yields would be more detrimental to the farm than spending more for fertilizer.
Farmers buy potash in bulk months before they apply it to crops in the spring. Martin said they try to lock in a good price when they buy it but they can only wait so long for prices to come down to reasonable levels.
While potash has lowered in price since last year, Martin said it’s still on the high side, and right now they’re watching the market closely to get the best deal they can in the coming weeks.
Martin said not only did products cost more last year, but some also were more difficult to obtain.
Herbicide was one such product, as was the rye seeds they intended to plant as a cover crop in a harvested field.
“We thought we were locked in,” Martin said. “But the supplier wasn’t able to furnish it. We were scrambling in the fall looking for something else. We ended up finding a different grass product.”
Another essential farm input that was incredible expensive last year was fuel oil, which rose to record prices over the summer months.
At Gingrich Meadows, Martin said they use an estimated 30,000 gallons of diesel fuel per year — that’s a big bill, considering that the cost of diesel in 2022 ranged from as low as $3.72 a gallon to nearly $6 per gallon.
At the same time, however, the cost of milk and other commodities produced by farms also were higher in 2022, which offset the higher spending that farms did.
“It’s a good thing prices were good,” Martin said. “Or we’d all be broke. Inflation ate up most of that profit ... but we did break even, or maybe a little above.”
Paul Gross, Michigan State University Extension field crops educator, said United States Department of Agriculture figures show that farms made a lot of money last year, thanks to higher grocery store shelf prices for dairy, beef, chicken and food crops like corn and soy beans.
“Most farms did OK,” said Gross, who added that compared to some particularly brutal years in recent history, 2022 was a cake walk.
“But things can change really quickly,” Gross said. “We’re one dry spell away from (economic conditions becoming unfavorable again for farmers).”
Martin said they also were fortunate last year in respect to crop yields, which were very good thanks to cooperative weather.
During bad crop years, Martin said they’re forced to buy feed for their cattle, which would have been particularly expensive last year. But thanks to the good harvest, Martin said their feed expenses were about 40% less than in previous years.
Gross said many farms in Northern Michigan reported decent yields last year, which helped a lot in bringing their budgets into the black.
Looking ahead at 2023, however, Gross said a lot of farmers he talks to worry that they won’t be getting the same return on their investment as they did in 2022.
With inflation expected to gradually come down in the next several months, the price of commodities also will come down, meaning farms will be bringing in less revenue for the things they produce.
Gross said another potentially costly development is the Federal Reserve raising interest rates to curb inflation. For farms that borrow money for capital expenses such as buying and repairing equipment, this could have a big impact, Gross said.
Gross said the feeling is that due to decreasing prices for farm products, higher interest rates and other factors, farms won’t be as profitable this year, although not everyone has that view: Martin said she’s optimistic about 2023, for the same reason that other farmers believe it might not be as good as 2022.
“I don’t think this year will be quite so variable as last year (in terms of cost for inputs like potash and fuel),” Martin said. “I’m thinking it should be a decent year because of that.”
