CADILLAC — Further development of Cadillac Junction has been stalled by a series of unfortunate events, including the death of one of the two main people responsible for its creation.
The 142-acre mixed-use development located on M-55 near the U.S. highway interchange east of the city took about a decade to get off the ground due to legal challenges brought by neighboring townships.
By the beginning of 2020, it appeared as though those challenges had been resolved and developers Jim VanderLaan and John Koetje were ready to begin filling the development with retail stores, a residential complex, a hotel and other businesses.
When COVID-19 reached the U.S., however, everything changed.
“When the pandemic hit ... everyone hit the pause button,” VanderLaan told the Cadillac News last year. “It’s not just yellow light it’s a red light.”
VanderLaan said while they had some solid leads on businesses interested in setting up shop in Cadillac Junction prior to the pandemic, more than a year after it arrived, they’re still recovering from its effects.
Exacerbating those effects was the death earlier this year of VanderLaan’s longtime business partner and friend, Koetje.
Koetje, 86, died on June 25.
“He was my best friend,” VanderLaan said. “We were about as tight of friends as you could get.”
Dee Brinks, who has worked alongside Koetje and VanderLaan for roughly five years, said they all really miss John, their “fearless leader,” but continue to look ahead and be thankful for how far they’ve come.
“John (and Jim) were great visionaries and always desired to move the community forward,” Brinks said. “We will continue to do just that.”
Currently, the development is home to a J and H gas station, Tim Hortons Café and Bake Shop, and another retail building that has remained unoccupied since being constructed a couple of years ago.
Brinks said that they are still recovering from the pandemic’s economic impacts. She said labor shortages and supply chain issues have caused businesses to re-think their plans for expansion and growth, although they continue to have active leads and interest.
To market the site locally, regionally and nationally, Brinks said they’ve retained the services of NAI Wisinski — a commercial real estate company headquartered in Grand Rapids.
“We’re confident and excited that Cadillac Junction will become home to many great businesses for our wonderful community of Cadillac,” Brinks said.
Rod Alderink, with NAI Wisinski, said the site still holds a lot of promise and they are excited about what the future will bring.
“While we can’t control the macro economic realities brought on by COVID-19, with the real estate fundamentals of a prime highway interchange location, the property being zoned for commercial uses and the road utilities and storm water systems installed, Cadillac Junction is poised for activity and growth once these current realities work themselves out,” Alderink said.
