With the clock “falling back” an hour early Sunday morning, one might reasonably surmise that police and first responders are busier this weekend than during a typical weekend, given that there is more time for shenanigans to occur.
According to local officials, however, that doesn’t appear to be the case.
Wexford County Sheriff Trent Taylor said he’s not aware of any data that would suggest the Daylight Saving Time switch in the fall leads to anything out of the ordinary in this area.
There may be more of a risk driving during the time of the night when the switch takes place, but Taylor said that’s just the normal risk that comes with driving when it’s dark out.
Duane Alworden, 911 director for Wexford County, said looking at data from past years, there doesn’t seem to be much of an impact from the switch, with the exception of perhaps a few more general traffic stops.
“The call volume seemed to be about the same,” Alworden said. “Another normal night. Everything stays status quo.”
Adam Ottjepka, director of public safety for the city of Cadillac, said data from the past three Daylight Saving Time changes in the fall showed one operating while intoxicated arrest per night, which is comparable to just about any Saturday night in Cadillac.
Ottjepka said he also ran numbers from the fire department to find out if there was an increase in alcohol-related medical calls on that night and found there were none.
Michigan State Police Sgt. Ashley Miller, with the Gaylord Post (Cadillac Post Public Information Officer Lt. Derrick Carroll was not available for comment at press time), concurred that the switch doesn’t seem to lead to an increase in crime or traffic stops related to drunken driving.
“Not that I have noticed,” said Miller, who added that certain holidays are known for inspiring more of this type of behavior (such as New Year’s Eve, for example), but the “fall back” night is not one of them.
Missaukee County Sheriff Wil Yancer said he’s also never noticed anything different that night of the year, although with only a handful of bars in the entire county, Yancer added that it’s possible the population isn’t large enough where they’d notice something like that.
Yancer said the only thing different about that particular night is that police and EMS personnel have to work an extra hour, which he sometimes hears about.
While the “fall back” time change doesn’t seem to have much of an impact in this area, researchers believe “spring forward” could be more harmful for people.
The American College of Cardiology reports that a 2014 study found that heart attacks increased the Monday after clocks sprang forward and decreased the Tuesday after clocks fell back.
The study reported that after adjustments for trend and seasonal effects, the Monday following springtime changes was associated with a 24% increase in heart attacks.
Dr. Julien Rossignol, an associate professor of neurology at Central Michigan University, said the shift in time could also mean a shift in attitude.
By adding an hour of sleep, Rossignol said some peoples’ moods could improve because they get a better rest through the night, which can help combat the lack of serotonin production. For others, the additional hour can have the opposite effect, increasing tiredness and agitation.
Anywhere from seven to nine hours is Rossignol’s recommendation for a complete sleep, so the change of one hour may not seem like much, but he says it counts for a lot.
To make up for that hour and keep their sleep routine, Rossignol said people will often go to bed or wake up an hour earlier or later, but they actually need to readjust in small increments.
“Maybe you can start with five minutes a night, then 10, then 20 and so on,” he said. “But an hour is too much, you’ll throw yourself off.”
