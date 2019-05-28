CADILLAC — Police have released details of the arrest regarding a 30-year-old Cadillac man who is facing larceny and drug-related charges from two separate incidents after he was arraigned recently in 84th District Court.
Scott Allen McDaniel Jr. was pulled over by a Michigan State Police trooper at 1 a.m. on May 12 in Cadillac for an alleged registration violation. A check determined McDaniel had a suspended license and no insurance. A search of McDaniel’s person was performed during the investigation and revealed approximately one gram of suspected methamphetamine, according to police.
Troopers subsequently searched the vehicle and located 10, 10-ounce silver bars and four 1-ounce platinum bars in a case in the back seat of the vehicle. The estimated value of the bars was nearly $5,000, police said. Through the investigation, it was determined McDaniel stole the silver and platinum from a residence in Mesick.
McDaniel was subsequently arrested and lodged in the Wexford County Jail.
On May 15, a tip came into the Cadillac MSP Post alleging McDaniel traded some of the platinum for a Jeep and a camper in LeRoy, police said. Troopers went to the residence in LeRoy and discovered approximately $29,000 worth of platinum bars buried in the backyard.
McDaniel was eventually charged with one count of larceny of $1,000 or more but less than $20,000 for allegedly taking silver and platinum bars in Springville Township on May 9. A habitual offender fourth offense notice was added to the charge which carries a maximum penalty of up to life in prison if the primary offense is punishable by up to five years in prison or 15 years in prison if the primary offense is punishable by under five years in prison.
If convicted of that charge, McDaniel Jr. faces up to life in prison.
He also was arraigned on charges of possession of methamphetamine, operating while license suspended, revoked or denied second or subsequent offense and operating a motor vehicle without security for his connection with an incident on or about May 12 in Cadillac. A habitual offender fourth offense notice was added to the charges, which again carries a maximum penalty of up to life in prison if the primary offense is punishable by up to five years in prison or 15 years in prison if the primary offense is punishable by under five years in prison.
If convicted, McDaniel Jr. again faces up to life in prison.
The charges in both cases are merely accusations and not evidence of guilt. McDaniel Jr. is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
A $25,000 cash or surety bond was issued for the larceny-related case while a $50,000 cash or surety bond was issued on the drug and driving-related case. The incident remains under investigation and additional charges may result.
