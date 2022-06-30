CADILLAC — A Detroit man is awaiting sentencing after he accepted drug dealing and police officer resist-related pleas in Wexford County’s 28th Circuit Court.
David Van Hannah pleaded guilty to possession with intent to deliver Fentanyl less than 50 grams for his connection with an incident occurring on March 29 in Cadillac. As part of the plea, a charge of maintaining a drug vehicle will be dismissed at sentencing, which should occur within the next few weeks.
He also pleaded guilty to one count of police officer assault, resist or obstruct for his connection with a separate incident on March 30 in Cadillac. As part of this plea, an additional charge of police officer assault, resist or obstruct will be dismissed at sentencing, which also should occur within the next few weeks.
When he is sentenced, Hannah faces up to 20 years in prison and/or $25,000 in fines for the drug-related conviction and up to two years in prison and/or $2,000 in fines for the other conviction.
Wexford County Prosecutor Corey Wiggins said the case against Hannah stemmed from when police were searching his vehicle and discovered roughly 22 grams of Fentanyl and more than $4,000 he had on his person. When police attempted to arrest Hannah, Wiggins said that is when he resisted them.
“Fentanyl is extremely dangerous and is the cause of many deaths. Often other controlled substances are either laced or substituted with fentanyl, causing an unsuspecting user to overdose,” Wiggins said. “The joint effort of (the Traverse Narcotics Team), Cadillac City Police and the Michigan State Police, in this case, saved lives and families.”
Bond in both cases was remanded or revoked and Hannah is awaiting sentencing in the Wexford County Jail.
