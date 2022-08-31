CADILLAC — A 40-year-old Detroit man and a 30-year-old Santa Cruz, California woman were charged for their part in a June incident, while the Michigan man also faced additional charges in Wexford County’s 84th District following his arrest.
John Evart Adair was charged with one count of possession of methamphetamine second or subsequent offense for his connection with an incident on June 19 in Cadillac. He also was charged with possession of methamphetamine second or subsequent offense and possession of narcotics less than 25 grams for his connection with an incident on Aug. 28 in Manton.
A habitual offender fourth offense notice was added to the charges in both cases, which enhances the potential sentence to either 15 years in prison or up to life in prison, depending on the primary offense. If convicted in either case, Adair faces a potential life sentence.
Rebecca Lea-Ann Hill was charged with one count of possession of methamphetamine for her connection with an incident on June 19 in Cadillac.
If convicted, Hill faces up to 10 years in prison and/or $15,000 in fines.
The charges are merely accusations and not evidence of guilt. Adair and Hill are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
At 1:40 a.m. on June 19 on Lake Street near Cadillac, troopers from the Cadillac Michigan State Police Post stopped a vehicle, according to a release by police. The driver, later identified as Adair, and his passenger, later identified as Hill, were both in possession of methamphetamine, police said.
The methamphetamine was submitted to the MSP Crime Lab for analysis and police said a report was forwarded to the Wexford County Prosecutor’s Office. Police said an arrest warrant for possession of methamphetamine was authorized for Adair and Hill on July 11. They were arrested on Aug. 28 at a residence in Manton.
During the arrest, police said Adair was found with methamphetamine on his person and heroin. Adair and Hill were lodged in the Wexford County Jail pending their arraignment. Additional charges were sought for Adair.
The court set bond for Adair at $25,000 cash or surety related to the June case and $75,000 cash or surety for the August case. Bond for Hill was set at $25,000 cash or surety.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.