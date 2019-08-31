MARION — An 80-year-old man riding in the DALMAC bicycle tour died following an accident in Osceola County Thursday afternoon.
The Osceola County Sheriff’s Department reports that the Detroit man was riding his bicycle northbound on 70th Avenue near 23 Mile Road in Highland Township when he lost control of his bicycle, left the roadway and had a collision with a guardrail. The accident occurred around 3:30 Thursday afternoon.
The bicyclist, who was participating in a sponsored DALMAC bicycle tour, suffered fatal injuries.
This is the second fatal accident to happen during the DALMAC tour in the past four years. The last accident was a hit and run back in 2015 on the corner of 20 Mile and Tall Pine roads, also in Osceola County.
DALMAC Director Steve Leiby said he and the route designers take into account rider safety when designating routes each year.
“We always try to make our routes as safe as possible,‘ he said. “We use as low traffic roads as possible specifically to avoid cars as much as possible.‘
But with Thursday’s accident not involving any cars, Leiby said it is difficult to determine if anything needs to be addressed as far as rider safety.
“My knowledge is that there was nothing involved in the accident other than the rider himself,‘ he said. “So at this point, we won’t be making any other safety precautions going forward.‘
While all tour participants are required to sign waivers during registration, Leiby said the tour has provided the deceased rider’s wife with information on the tour’s small death benefits to help offset any costs.
“This is very unfortunate,‘ Leiby said. “It is the last thing any tour director wants to happen.‘
DALMAC is currently in the process of getting all the 80-year-old’s belongings to his wife.
The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office was assisted with this investigation by Osceola County EMS, Marion Fire and Rescue and the Michigan State Police.
