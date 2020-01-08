CADILLAC — A 24-year-old Detroit man faced assault, weapons and larceny offenses after his recent arraignment in 28th Circuit Court.
James-Malik Markeese Parham stood mute to charges of assault with a dangerous weapon, a handgun; possession of a firearm by a felon; malicious destruction of personal property of $1,000 or more but less than $20,000 for a ceiling, walls, a TV, photographs, furniture and carpeting; larceny in a building for allegedly stealing a cell phone and gaming console; and assault or assault and battery all for his connection with an incident on or between the dates of Sept. 29-Oct. 5 in Cadillac.
A habitual offender fourth offense notice was added to the charge which carries a maximum penalty of up to life in prison if the primary offense is punishable by up to five years in prison or 15 years in prison if the primary offense is punishable by under five years in prison.
If convicted, Parham faces up to life in prison.
A $30,000 cash or surety bond was continued by the court.
