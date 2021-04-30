Detroit man has appeal denied in Missaukee Co. drug case

LANSING — A 37-year-old Detroit man, serving a prison sentence for a 2017 Missaukee County drug conspiracy conviction, had his motions for leave to appeal and a remand back to trial court denied by the Michigan Supreme Court.
In an order dated April 27, 2021, by the Michigan Supreme Court regarding the Missaukee County case of Brian Keith Posey it stated, "On order of the Court, the application for leave to appeal the July 1, 2020 order of the Court of Appeals is considered, and it is DENIED because the defendant has failed to meet the burden of establishing entitlement to relief under MCR 6.508(D). The motion to remand is denied."
In June 2017, A jury found Posey guilty of a drug-dealing conspiracy that spanned across the state of Michigan, from Detroit to Missaukee County. He was sentenced in August 2017.
In June 2017, the jury deliberated less than 50 minutes in finding the Detroit-area native guilty of conspiracy to deliver heroin over 50 grams but less than 499 and conspiracy to deliver cocaine less than 50 grams.
He also was sentenced in August as a habitual offender by then 28th Circuit Court Judge William Fagerman. Former Missaukee County Prosecutor and current Missaukee County Probate Court Judge Melissa Ransom led the prosecution team in the three-day trial.
According to a report issued by the Traverse Narcotics Team in 2017, Posey transported heroin and cocaine from Detroit to Missaukee County, where the drugs were sold.
The office of Michigan Attorney General Bill Schuette assisted with the prosecution, along with a special group of investigators called the Opiate Trafficking and Interdiction Unit. This unit was formed in response to the opiate epidemic in Michigan.
Posey remains housed at the Ionia Correctional Facility, according to the Michigan Offender Tracking and Information System. The earliest Posey can be released will be Aug. 6, 2027, while the maximum date for discharge will be May 23, 2049, according to the Michigan Offender Tracking and Information System.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.