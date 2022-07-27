CADILLAC — A 28-year-old Detroit man is headed to prison for his connection with drug dealing and police officer resist-related incidents on March 29 and 30.
David Van Hannah was sentenced to at least 20 months and up to 20 years in prison with 117 days credit for a guilty plea to possession with intent to deliver Fentanyl less than 50 grams for his connection with an incident occurring on March 29 in Cadillac. He also was sentenced to 117 days in jail with 117 days credit for a guilty plea to one count of police officer assault, resist or obstruct for his connection with a separate incident on March 30 in Cadillac.
Hannah’s sentencing comes after he accepted the plea in June in exchange for dismissing one count of maintaining a drug vehicle and a second count of police officer assault, resisting and obstructing.
Wexford County Prosecutor Corey Wiggins said the case against Hannah stemmed from when police were searching his vehicle and discovered roughly 22 grams of Fentanyl and more than $4,000 he had on his person. When police attempted to arrest Hannah, Wiggins said that is when he resisted them.
Wiggins said fentanyl is commonly mixed with other illegal drugs to increase the potency. He also said in many instances the user does not know the substance they are using has been mixed with fentanyl, which increases the chance of an overdose.
According to the DEA, Wiggins said fentanyl is 100 times more potent than morphine, and two milligrams of fentanyl can be lethal depending on the person’s body size.
“The joint effort of TNT, Cadillac City Police and the Michigan State Police in this case no doubt helped save lives,” Wiggins said.
