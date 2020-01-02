CADILLAC — With the exterior to the main part of the facility finished, developer Robb Munger is hoping the old Better Bodies Health and Fitness building on Mitchell Street will be ready to reopen its doors sometime this summer.
Munger purchased the condemned building in 2017 and since that time, has been chipping away at demolition and renovation work.
It’s been a slow process, complicated by some paperwork delays and other unforeseen issues but Munger said he’s happy with how the building is turning out.
“I love the design,‘ said Munger, who plans to install two “cargo container‘ buildings to the south of the main structure as part of the overall site footprint.
When finished, Munger said he plans to open a micro-beer brewery in the main building, and offer other items in the cargo containers, such as hamburgers and hotdogs. His initial plan is to have the cargo containers affiliated with the main building but he may eventually rent the space out to independent vendors.
So far, Munger said he’s applied for the application to open the brewery but is still waiting on approval from the state liquor control board.
“It’s going to be called ‘Cadillac Brewing,’ Munger said. “I already have the LLC set up.‘
As far as what remains to be done on the building, Munger said he still needs to install heat and air conditioning, window shutters, water and sewer, and pave the parking lot.
Like many developers right now, Munger said it’s been a challenge finding contractors to do the remaining work, which is why he’s conservatively estimating a soft opening date of July 4.
Apart from being a brewery, Munger said he’d like the site to also be a place where the community can gather for various types of events.
“I’d like to keep pushing the community focus,‘ Munger said. “I think it’s worked well for me in Cadillac.‘
Besides the Better Bodies building, Munger also owns the old city hall and Cobbs and Mitchell building. Both currently are being rented out to local businesses and organizations.
According to a 1906 Sanborn Fire Insurance Map, the property was first developed in the late 1800s or early 1900s. Its first use was as a residence and bicycle shop.
Between 1906 and 1914, it was utilized as a livery stable and later was used as a hide warehouse.
In the 1920s, the building was used as an automobile sales and service business, which remained until the mid-1960s, when it was turned into a Wick’s Lumber Yard.
About 20 years later, in the late-1980s, the building was renovated into a gym, which did business under the name of Better Bodies Health and Fitness until 2016, when Cadillac Fire Marshal Anthony Wolff declared the building condemned.
