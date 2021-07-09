Developer purchases old factory on River Street, plans to house storage units there

CADILLAC — An old, dilapidated factory on River Street that has remained vacant for many years recently was purchased by downstate developer Robb Munger, who plans to use the facility to house climate-controlled storage units.
Munger recently closed on the sale with Dana Wilson, who had purchased the building several years ago with the intent of turning it into a youth center.
Faced with the mounting cost of completing the project, Wilson eventually abandoned his plans for the River Street building and now is focused on dismantling a donated charter school in Hart, bringing it back to Cadillac and using the materials to make a youth center near the New Hope Center.
Munger said the River Street building requires a new roof and many other upgrades; he said he wouldn't be surprised if he ended up spending $300,000 fixing up the structure — work he hopes to have done by December.
When complete, the building will house heated and cooled storage units for valuable items sensitive to temperature conditions. Temperatures in the units won't dip below 55 degrees or above 85 degrees, Munger said.
The name of the business will be Cadillac National Storage. Munger has another facility adjacent to the Cherry Grove Event Center in Cadillac West that is also called Cadillac National Storage but these units aren't climate controlled and are intended for larger items such as boats.
Munger said there will be quite a bit of difference between what the building looks like now and what it will look like when he's finished with renovations.
"It's going to look a whole lot nicer," Munger said.
