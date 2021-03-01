Developer turns part of old Bill Oliver's property into storage units, plans to expand

CADILLAC — From a motel, bowling alley and golf ball driving range to storage units — a lot has happened to the former Bill Oliver’s Resort property in Cadillac West over the last 10 years.
In July, downstate developer and owner of several other properties in Cadillac, Robb Munger, purchased property to the east of Cherry Grove Event Center off M-55.
For years, the property was home to Bill Oliver’s, a Cadillac area mainstay, before being sold and resold again as Cadillac Woods, Best Value and Rodeway Inn. In 2013, Rick Cushman Sr. purchased the property and demolished a portion of it, leaving only the conference center, which was renamed the Cherry Grove Event Center.
Munger’s property includes area to the east of the event center that had been used as a driving range.
He also purchased an existing 10-000-square-foot building that he converted into 30 individual storage units. Munger said the units are “seasonal self-storage,‘ meaning they aren’t heated and meant primarily to store outdoor recreational items such as boats, campers and motor homes.
On the remaining acreage of the property, Munger plans to build two additional buildings, enough to accommodate around 300 individual storage units on the property, altogether. Plans call for dirt to be moved starting in May, with completion of both structures by August.
Dubbed Cadillac National Storage, Munger said they quickly filled up the existing structure when they opened in September and currently don’t have room for any other renters.
The Cherry Grove Event Center remains under different ownership and has no affiliation with Cadillac National Storage.
Munger said self-storage is a growing market that is projected to continue expanding over the next 10-12 years. He said demand for self-storage units tends to increase during times of heightened home foreclosures and also when college students return home.
While the units at Cadillac National Storage are “traditional,‘ Munger is in the process of finalizing the purchase of an abandoned factory on River Street to be converted into climate-controlled storage units, capable of safely housing temperature- and humidity-sensitive items such as electronics and paper documents.
Cadillac National Storage is the latest property in the Cadillac area acquired by Munger, who also owns the Cobbs-Mitchell building, old city hall and old Better Bodies Health and Fitness Center.
Last year, Munger finished demolition work on a portion of the Better Bodies building and transformed the remaining structure into the Cadillac Brews-Coffee House, which he describes as an event center that also serves beverages and food.
He had planned to open the business in late November but with restrictions in place and uncertainty widespread in regard to the COVID-19 pandemic, he decided to hold off until the spring.
