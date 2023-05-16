CADILLAC — The Cadillac Planning Commission later this month will hold a public hearing to gather feedback on a zoning change request related to the redevelopment of the Cooley High School property.
According to a notice issued recently by the city, the property at 221 Granite St., with the exception of the southern half, is proposed to be rezoned from the R-2 single family residential district to the RM-1 multiple family district.
“The applicant for this rezoning is DKD Development, LLC and the current owner of the property is the Cadillac Area Public Schools,” reads a notice of the public hearing.
In February, DKD Development sent a letter to the Cadillac Area Public Schools board of education indicating that they were backing out of the redevelopment project.
The written notification stated only that the project was no longer viable, according to Superintendent Jennifer Brown.
“I think the current environment for project development and housing is complex post-COVID,” Brown said at the time. “The board will continue to seek options that are financially responsible and in the best interest of the community.”
Originally, DKD Development planned to create a number of rental apartment units at the property, including 10 in the Cooley School. According the site plan submitted to the city, the annex building would be converted either into four apartments or a daycare center. The second phase would include the development of housing on the south half of the property.
Cadillac Director of Community Development John Wallace told the Cadillac News on Monday that DKD Development has indicated that they plan to scale the project back slightly from the original vision.
He said the firm intends to turn both the Cooley School building and its annex into apartment space. He said they no longer have any intention of developing the south side of the property into housing.
The 21,570-square-foot Cooley High School was constructed in 1923 with some remodeling in 1967. The 4,650-square-foot Cooley Annex was originally constructed for grades K-3 in 1965. No remodeling has occurred. The buildings were designed for former elementary school functions, but most recently, the buildings served alternative education, adult education and community programs. The site has a playground, basketball courts and what was a fenced running track. The grade at the track is a full story above the parking lot.
Part of the process of determining what to do with the building involved a public feedback forum held in 2018.
Wallace has said that DKD Development’s original proposal closely matched the “preferred scenario” identified for the site based on feedback received in the public forum. He said the firm’s new proposal also is consistent with that scenario.
As part of the rezoning process, the Cadillac Planning Commission will consider a number of variables to determine if the site is appropriate for an RM-1 designation. Some of those variables will including site drainage, available parking space and adequate lighting.
If the planning commission approves the staff recommendation to change the zoning, the request then would go to the Cadillac City Council for final approval. After that, Wallace said developers would have to get their site plan approved by city staff before work could begin.
The planning commission meets Wednesday, May 31, at 6 p.m. at the Cadillac Municipal Complex, located at 200 N. Lake St.
