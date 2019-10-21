Development, marijuana on city agenda

CADILLAC — Development issues will be before city council Monday night.
Council members will be asked to consider a “rehabilitation exemption certificate‘ (basically, cheaper taxes to help pay for property improvements) for the former Cadillac Sands, now Lake Cadillac Resort.
Cadillac’s city council only just approved commercial rehabilitation and redevelopment districts in Cadillac West, where the resort is located; they approved the overlapping districts on Oct. 7. Work is already underway at the resort, which means it would be eligible only for the rehabilitation funds.
Meanwhile, on the other side of town, the city is looking at approving another overlapping commercial rehabilitation and redevelopment district. Dubbing the Mitchell Street corridor and some surrounding areas, “Cadillac East,‘ city council is poised to vote to set a public hearing on the matter. That hearing would be in November, according to the proposal before council.
Council is also expected to take the next step in creating the ordinances that would allow for medical and recreational marijuana in Cadillac. The council has already held a public hearing on draft ordinances but is expected to review the drafts and set another public hearing, also for November.
City council meets in the municipal building at 200 North Lake St. at 6 p.m.
