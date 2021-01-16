Development, restaurants on city council's agenda for first meeting of 2021

CADILLAC — Development is back on city council's agenda in 2021.
The first meeting of the year will be held on Tuesday, due to the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday on Monday.
City council is expected to take up matters pertaining to development and restaurants.
Cadillac Castle, a proposed low-income apartment building for seniors, has been in process for a few years now. But it's never received the Low-Income Housing Tax Credit that would make the project viable.
The newest proposal would have the apartment building open to some market-rate tenants as well as low-income tenants.
The process of trying to get Cadillac Castle approved for a Low-Income Housing Tax Credit has taken so long that the developer's agreement with the city for a service charge in lieu of taxes is due to run out. City council will see a resolution to extend the program during Tuesday's meeting.
They'll also see a proposal to end a municipal services agreement with Cadillac Castle.
In the latest attempt at winning a low-income housing tax credit through the Michigan State Housing Development Authority, the proposal will include several market-rate units, as low-income housing with 20% market-rate units can earn additional points, making it more likely to be approved.
With some units set aside for market-rate rentals, the municipal services agreement between the city and the Cadillac Castle developer won't be needed because the market-rate units won't get the same tax break as the low-income units. Municipal service agreements allow for the city to receive some revenue they otherwise wouldn't get when projects are receiving tax credits.
City council will have to agree to terminate the municipal services agreement. The termination is also on city council's agenda.
On the restaurant side of things, the city is poised to approve sidewalk cafes earlier than they normally would. Clam Lake Beer Company, Raven Social and Hermann's European Cafe have all requested sidewalk space to support their businesses. In a typical year, it would have waited until warmer months.
"We're just accelerating it, doing it now versus waiting till March or April because we're finding that they want to operate in the winter," said City Manager Marcus Peccia.
City council will also look at a request from Clam Lake Beer Company to use the splash pad in the Cadillac Commons this winter for to-go customers who want to eat outside.
Clam Lake Beer Company proposed setting up tents on the plaza for to-go customers to eat. Peccia likened it to picnic tables for to-go customers.
City council will meet remotely due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The meeting is at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 19 via Zoom: The online meeting link is https://zoom.us/j/95127982294.
