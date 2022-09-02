District Health Department No. 10 offices and several COVID-19 testing clinics will be closed Monday, Sept. 5, in observance of Labor Day.
The local COVID-19 testing clinic closed for Labor Day:
Wexford County
DHD No. 10/NLCMH
521 Cobb St., Cadillac
All DHD No. 10 offices and COVID-19 testing clinics will reopen as scheduled on Tuesday, Sept. 6.
DHD No. 10 testing sites in Kalkaska, Mecosta, Newaygo, Oceana and Wexford counties also have Over-The-Counter Testing kits from iHealth. These COVID-19 testing kits are easy to use, at-home test kits for individuals and family members. Each household is eligible for six boxes (12 test kits). DHD No. 10 also supplies COVID-19 at-home tests; however, supplies are limited and available on a first come, first served basis.
Individuals are asked to take one kit per person, and up to four kits per household. Each kit has two tests inside and expire March 2023.
Test kits are also available at most pharmacies. Be sure to call your pharmacy ahead of time, as demand remains high.
