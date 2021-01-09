DHD No. 10 at vaccine capacity

CADILLAC — District Health Department No. 10 said Friday a vaccine shortage means the department can't schedule any more COVID-19 vaccine clinics for the time being.
“Unfortunately, the state was unable to supply the number of doses we ordered, which requires us to make adjustments to our vaccine clinics,‘ stated Kevin Hughes, Health Officer for DHD No. 10. “We understand this disruption may cause frustration, but please know we are doing everything we can to deliver the vaccine as soon as the supply is accessible.‘
Even some people who expected to receive the vaccine next week from DHD No. 10 won't be able to, the health department said. Those appointments may be canceled or rescheduled. Those people will be notified by email.
The health department plans to resume scheduling when they have access to the vaccine.
The news from the local department came shortly before Gov. Gretchen Whitmer held a news conference discussing plans to vaccinate teachers earlier and new guidance for schools, in the hopes of bringing students statewide back to in-person school by March 1.
Gov. Whitmer defended the state's vaccine distribution and said the dashboard isn't the whole story.
"I know everyone wants to see you've got 500 shots, you got 500 shots given," Gov. Whitmer said. But it's a little more complicated than that. "We are transporting and we are breaking down. We are working with local public health departments and hospital systems, and we've made incredible strides."
The governor cited over 24,000 shots given over the past 24 hours at the time of the press conference Friday afternoon.
"The state of Michigan has pushed out every single vaccine that we have received, we've pushed it out to eligible providers or local public health departments and our health systems," Gov. Whitmer said. "We're getting about 60,000 vaccines a week from Pfizer. One-hundred percent of those vaccines are shipped out upon receipt. That's why we ranked fifth highest in the nation when it comes to getting vaccines out the door."
The Moderna vaccine, however, goes straight to Walgreens and CVS without coming to the state administration first.
"We're trying to get more pharmacies approved so that they can engage in the federal program so that those allocated and unavailable doses of Madonna for long-term care facilities can get administered faster," Gov. Whitmer said. "We also have offered up, Michigan National Guard as a partner."
Locally, there were 25 new COVID-19 cases in the four counties within the Cadillac News coverage area. Wexford County had 10, Osceola County had eight, Missaukee County had five and Lake County had two. Wexford and Missaukee County also added one probable case each. There were no new local deaths on Friday.
Hospitalizations ticked up slightly at Munson Cadillac Hospital, from four to six.
The cumulative totals in the counties are now 1,033 in Wexford County, 518 in Missaukee County, 296 in Lake County and 788 in Osceola County.
Statewide cases reached 516,376. Deaths are at 13,132.
