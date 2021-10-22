LAKE CITY - The District Health Department No. 10 is holding a Flu/COVID-19 vaccine clinic on Thursday, Nov 4 from 8 to 10 a.m. The clinic will be held at the Lake City office building at 115 W. John St.
The COVID-19 vaccine is free and all three vaccines, Pfizer (ages 12 and up), Moderna (ages 18 and up), and Johnson and Johnson (ages 18 and up) will be available. Flu shots will need to be covered by insurance. If a person is uninsured, the cost will be $37 or $46 for high-dose and preservative free shots.
The clinic will be a walk-in, with no appointments necessary. Minors must be accompanied by a parent. People can get both shots if they choose to.
