DHD No. 10 looking for community partners to host vaccination clinics

CADILLAC — District Health Department No. 10 is looking for community partners in the continued fight against COVID-19.
Although there is a need for more people on the front lines of the fight in hospitals and the healthcare community in general, DHD No. 10 is not looking for that kind of help. Instead, the health department is looking for community partners interested in hosting pop-up COVID-19 vaccine clinics at their businesses, organizations or community events.
DHD No. 10 Health Officer Kevin Hughes said with COVID-19 infections remaining high it is more important than ever to continue providing opportunities for unvaccinated residents to get tested and vaccinated.
“Help from our community partners will assist us in making sure everyone has access to vaccinations and testing. When our community partners engage in these efforts, our communities are more likely to partake in getting vaccinated and tested,” Hughes said.
All community vaccine clinics will have the Johnson and Johnson, Pfizer, and Modern vaccines as well as boosters for those eligible. The Pfizer booster shot has been authorized and made available for those 16 and older. Hosting usually lasts one day, for a specified duration.
DHD No. 10 Public Information Officer Jeannine Taylor said the health department has been asking for community partnerships for hosting vaccine clinics since the vaccines became available. She said the end goal is to make getting the vaccine as convenient and accessible for everyone who wants it.
“Sometimes coming to the health department, to the pharmacy or scheduling appointments can be difficult when people work during the day,” Taylor said.
“If their place of business is willing to host, we can bring it to them. We want to bring it to the community, so it’s easier to have access to the vaccine.”
Taylor said most of these community partnered vaccine clinics would be open to the public, but if a local business or manufacturer had, for example, 100 employees who were interested in getting vaccinated they could set up a clinic for that particular business or manufacturer. If they were inclined, the clinic could also be opened up for the public.
While they are looking for community partners, Taylor said there is a survey interested businesses, organizations and community events need fill out before they can have a clinic set up and held.
“It can’t just be anywhere. There are requirements like parking access and access to water,” she said. “That is why we ask them to fill out the survey. There are specifics we require for a location to be a suitable one for a clinic.”
The registration survey can be found by going to bit.ly/3j52rSj.
For those needing a COVID-19 test, DHD No.10 is hosting testing clinics at various locations throughout the jurisdiction. Find a testing site near you at www.dhd10.org/covid19-testing-clinics. You do not need to be a resident to get tested at any of these clinics. COVID-19 testing also takes place at most pharmacies, urgent cares, and your primary health care provider’s office.
DHD No. 10 also does not supply COVID-19 at-home tests, however, test kits are available at most pharmacies. If you have a positive COVID-19 at-home test kit, please report online at survey.alchemer.com/s3/6055601/3a61f0729898.
