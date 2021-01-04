CADILLAC — A local agency is supporting a national campaign to educate residents about the dangers of radon exposure.
District Health Department No. 10 is supporting the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency in its endeavors by encouraging people to act to protect their homes and families by testing for radon in their residences. January is National Radon Action Month and during the month any resident who visits their local DHD No. 10 office can ask to receive a free radon testing kit. The kit also will include resources to educate themselves about radon.
Radon is a naturally occurring, invisible, odorless, tasteless, radioactive gas found in rock and soil. It is usually harmless but can become dangerous when it is trapped inside buildings and homes. Radon can seep into homes through cracks and small openings in the foundation; it doesn’t matter whether the home is new or old or built over a basement or crawlspace.
Nearly one in eight homes in Michigan is expected to have a radon problem. In some counties, as many as 40 to 45% of homes could be affected, according to a press release from DHD No. 10.
“If radon is present in your home, it has the potential to build up and become harmful,‘ Tom Reichard, DHD No. 10 Environmental Health director said. “Because there are no physical signs: rash, nausea, headache, that will alert people to the presence of radon in their homes, people tend to downplay the health effects and ignore the possibility that there might be a silent killer lurking. Testing for radon is the only way to know for sure if you are being exposed.‘
Scientists have been concerned about the health risk of radon in the past, but there’s never been such overwhelming evidence that exposure to elevated levels of radon causes lung cancer in humans. Each year radon is responsible for approximately 21,000 American lung cancer deaths and is the No. 1 cause of lung cancer among non-smokers, according to the EPA.
For more information on radon or radon testing, got to www.dhd10.org/contact-us or call 888-217-3904 to connect with a local DHD No. 10 office.
