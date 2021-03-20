DHD No. 10 opens online vaccine scheduling to all adults March 22

CADILLAC — On Monday, adults living in District Health Department No. 10's jurisdiction will now be eligible for COVID-19 vaccination, regardless of profession or health status.
The health department made the announcement on Friday.
The announcement follows the state's loosening of vaccination restrictions. Though the local health department took about a week to announce details of how the department planned to respond to the state's latest guidelines, DHD No. 10's eligibility criteria is now looser than the state's.
As of Friday, anybody in one of the previous priority groups (such as people over the age of 50, healthcare workers, frontline essential workers, and caregivers of individuals with special needs) could schedule a vaccine appointment online.
Then on Monday, March 22, online scheduling opens up to everybody over the age of 18. Unlike the state of Michigans guidelines, adults living in the DHD No. 10 jurisdiction (it includes 10 counties, including Wexford, Missaukee and Lake) are eligible to schedule an appointment even if they don't have a medical condition.
DHD No. 10 residents who are 16 or 17 years old will also be eligible for vaccination on Monday, but can't be scheduled online. Parents or guardians will have to put their teenagers on the waitlist at www.dhd10.org/covid-19-vaccine beginning Monday. Health department schedulers will contact you directly to schedule.
People aged 16 or 17 will get the Pfizer vaccine. The other vaccines on the market were not tested on people under the age of 18.
“Vaccine supply is improving so we decided to open up the eligibility to anyone 16 and over starting Monday," stated Kevin Hughes, Health Officer for DHD No. 10. “We will add clinic dates each week, so if there are no dates available when you go to schedule online, keep checking back for more dates to open up and try and schedule again."
Second doses are automatically reserved once you schedule your first appointment.
Health departments are only one of the ways people can get vaccinated against COVID-19. Some pharmacies and some primary care providers are also offering vaccination.
The news of District Health Department No. 10's loosening of vaccine eligibility requirements comes a the region is experiencing an uptick in cases.
On Friday, Osceola County (which is in the Central Michigan District Health Department) topped 1,000 COVID-19 cases. The county added 29 cases on Friday alone.
Outbreaks affecting Wexford and Missaukee counties appeared to continue on Friday as Wexford County added 22 cases and Missaukee County added 11 cases. Their pandemic totals reached 1,625 and 790, respectively. Both counties also added seven probable cases, with Missaukee County reaching a pandemic total of 164 and Wexford County reaching 143.
Lake County added two cases and reached a pandemic total of 370.
Statewide cases reached 622,151, an increase of 3,730 since Thursday. Deaths climbed by 15 to 15,850.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.