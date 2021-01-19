DHD No. 10 opens vaccine waiting list to those 65+

CADILLAC — People 65 and older can now get on a vaccine waiting list through District Health Department No. 10.
The health department announced on Monday that there are now two methods to get on the waiting list.
Seniors who have access to the internet can register for the waiting list by visiting www.dhd10.org and scrolling down to the COVID-19 vaccine section, where there is a link to waitlist registration.
Though you will be asked to select a time and date, the waitlist registration does not actually schedule an appointment for you. It only places you on the waitlist, DHD No. 10 noted in a press release. After you register, you'll be emailed with a date, time and location when the vaccine is available.
Seniors without the internet or access to technology can call 231-715-5557. Someone will help you get on the waiting list; you'll be called later when it's time to schedule your appointment.
The health department says you should use only one of the methods, and that you should use the internet to register if at all possible. The hotline is really just for people who can't get online. If you register twice, you run the risk of having your registration deleted.
“DHD No. 10 has partnered with the Area Agency on Aging, senior centers across our jurisdiction, and other community partners to assist us with getting our seniors on the waiting list for the vaccine when it is available,‘ stated Kevin Hughes, Health Officer for DHD#10. “We ask that only those who are 65 and older complete the waitlist registration provided or call the hotline at this time. Do not do both.‘
The health department is still prioritizing health care workers in Phase 1A and some in Phase 1B, which includes seniors 65 and older, first responders, and jail/corrections staff. The department is working with schools directly to plan for their vaccination clinics.
DHD No. 10 has received only a fraction of the doses requested for this week. The health department asked for 8,775 doses from the state and regional partners, but were notified on Friday that they'd receive only 1,700 doses.
"We understand this may cause frustration and we ask for your continued patience," Hughe said. "Through Friday, we were able to vaccinate 7,456 individuals in our 10-county jurisdiction, and that is an accomplishment we are very proud of."
Phase 1B is expected to last into early summer, with Phase 1C slated to begin in May. The first part of Phase 1C has some essential workers and people between the ages of 16 and 64 who have a health condition that puts them at high risk of serious COVID-19 complications, according to a vaccination timeline from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services. All remaining essential workers are in the second half of Phase 1C, which could begin as early as July. The general population ages 16 and older are in Phase 2, which could begin as early as August, though the full vaccination effort will take longer.
District Health Department No. 10 serves 10 counties, including Wexford, Missaukee, and Lake counties. Osceola County is in Central Michigan District Health Department, which is using surveys to schedule vaccine clinics. The surveys are at https://www.cmdhd.org.
Over the weekend and on Monday there were more than three dozen newly confirmed COVID-19 cases within the Cadillac News coverage area.
Wexford County had 26 new confirmed cases and five new probable cases, for a pandemic total of 1,128 cumulative confirmed cases and 70 probable cases. There have been 18 deaths.
Missaukee County added nine confirmed and one probable case for pandemic totals of 491 and 122 respectively. Missaukee County has had 10 deaths.
Lake County had six newly confirmed cases for 322 confirmed cases, 16 probable cases and nine deaths.
Osceola County added three cases for a pandemic total of 824 and 20 deaths.
Statewide COVID-19 cases reached 538,377 on Monday, with 13,824.
Over the weekend, the state announced that the new COVID-19 variant, B.1.1.7. was identified in an adult female living in Washtenaw County. It's the first Michigan case of the variant. Though the variant is not believed to be more lethal than the SARS-COV-2 virus we've been seeing, it is believed to be more contagious. Higher transmission rates "could increase the number of people who need to be hospitalized or who lose their lives to COVID-19 should the new variant begin circulating widely in Michigan," the state said over the weekend.
“The discovery of this variant in Michigan is concerning, but not unexpected,‘ said Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, chief medical executive and chief deputy for health at MDHHS. “We all have a personal responsibility to slow the spread of COVID-19 and end this pandemic as quickly as possible. We continue to urge Michiganders to follow a research-based approach by wearing their masks properly, socially distancing, avoiding crowds, washing their hands often, and making a plan to get the safe and effective COVID-19 vaccine once it is their turn.‘
