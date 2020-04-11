DHD No.10, State of MI update COVID-19 numbers

CADILLAC — Five new cases of COVID-19 and one death were reported Saturday in the 10-county region of District Health Department No. 10.
The new positive cases included two in Kalkaska County, one case in Lake, Mason, and Newaygo counties. DHD No. 10 received notification Saturday morning regarding the death of a Wexford County resident attributed to COVID-19. The man, who was in his 60s, was admitted to Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital on April 4.
With Saturday's numbers, DHD No. 10 has reported 63 positive COVID-19 cases within its jurisdiction and a total of seven deaths including the one from Wexford County and one from Missaukee County. As of Saturday, the state reported 23,993 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 1,392 confirmed deaths.
As of 4 p.m. Friday, Central Michigan District Health Department, which includes Arenac, Clare, Gladwin, Isabella, Osceola and Roscommon counties, had reported 59 confirmed cases and three deaths. Of the 59 cases, Osceola County accounted for three confirmed cases and no deaths.
With the public health system taking center stage across the state and country, DHD No. 10 wanted to recognize the workers as National Public Health Week was coming to an end. NPHW started on April 6 and concludes on April 12 and serves as a time to acknowledge the contributions of public health and highlight how it works towards creating healthy communities.
During this time, it is important to recognize the immense collaborative and innovative efforts that have emerged in response to COVID-19.
“We would like to say a special thank you to our very own staff members who are currently spending countless hours responding to COVID-19 to help keep the public safe and informed,” DHD No. 10 Health OfficerKevin Hughes said. “Thank you for everything you are doing and continue to do for DHD No. 10 and public health during these uncertain times.”
