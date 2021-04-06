DHD No. 10 switching to weekly COVID reporting

CADILLAC — Resources are stretched too thin at District Health Department No. 10 to continue updating the COVID-19 dashboard daily.
"It is primarily a resource thing. We do not have enough bodies to do the work that is in front of us, and we just don't have the time," said Jeannine Taylor, spokesperson for District Health Department No. 10. The department announced Monday that the department will be switching to weekly updates. The department had been updating COVID-19 case numbers in the department's 10-county jurisdiction five days a week.
But with the health department bearing most of the burden of vaccinating people against COVID-19—primary care providers have only just started to vaccinated people, Taylor noted—the department can't spare the hours it takes every day to update the dashboard.
"Today we have two contact tracers for the entire 10 counties because we have vaccine clinics in every county," Taylor noted.
Though the vaccine clinics use up a lot of staff, Taylor said the department has been finding that not many residents know how easily they can get scheduled for a vaccine.
"We just want to get the word out that people can schedule online, on their own. They don't have to wait to be called anymore," Taylor explained, a comparison between earlier in the vaccination process when the department was relying on waiting lists. "And for those that don't have access to a computer, they can call our 888 number and we'll get them scheduled."
The DHD No. 10 phone number for scheduling vaccine appointments (if you don't have access to a computer or the internet) is 888-217-3904.
The website is https://www.dhd10.org/covid-19-vaccine/. Anyone 18 or older who lives in Crawford, Kalkaska, Lake, Manistee, Mason, Mecosta, Missaukee, Newaygo, Oceana and Wexford counties can schedule their vaccine appointment online. There is also information available at the link for scheduling people age 16 to 17. The vaccine is free, but if you have insurance, the department will ask for your insurance information to bill your provider for administrative costs.
DHD No. 10's dashboard on Monday showed just under 100 new cases in the Cadillac News coverage area since Thursday (the department did not update on Good Friday.)
Wexford County added 63 new confirmed cases for a total of 1,935 since the pandemic began. Wexford County also added 10 probable cases for a total of 204.
Wexford County was the only DHD No. 10 county to add new COVID-19 deaths since Thursday. The county added two deaths and reached a total of 24.
Missaukee County added 19 confirmed cases for a pandemic total of 960. There were also five new probable cases for a pandemic total of 182.
Lake County added 14 cases and reached a pandemic total of 427. The county also added one probable case, reaching 24 total.
In Central Michigan District Health Department, Osceola County added 31 cases and reached a pandemic total of 1,229. Osceola County and Wexford County have each had 24 deaths.
Statewide cases topped 700,000 on Monday. Michigan reached 702,499 after adding 10,293 across Monday and Sunday. Deaths climbed by 21 and reached 16,239.
