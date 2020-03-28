CADILLAC — During the COVID-19 and more recently the stay at home order, social media has played a role in connecting people as well as helping to get information out there.
Whether it is meetings, press conferences for elected officials or the sharing of light-hearted memes, social media, and the internet has helped the sharing of information during this time of social distancing.
So it is not surprising that those in the medical field also have taken to social media to share insights and tips regarding how to keep safe during this current pandemic. One, in particular, West Michigan physician Dr. Jeff VanWingen, has taken to YouTube and Facebook to share tips about how to safely bring groceries and/or take out food items into your home.
He posted the first video to Facebook on March 23 and updated the video and posted a second on March 24.
In the video, VanWingen gives a best practices guide using CDC data and the sterilizing techniques used in the medical field.
When it comes to the lengths VanWingen goes to, District Health Department No. 10 Dr. Jennifer Morse said there are a lot of other things she would do to prevent the majority of COVID-19 infections. Morse also is the medical director for the Central Michigan District Health Department and Mid-Michigan District Health Department.
"Keeping the six feet away from people and washing hands will prevent more infections than these more extreme measures," she said.
Morse said the biggest risk for getting the virus is inhaling droplets with the virus in it. While it is possible to get the virus from touching surfaces that have droplets on them, it is less likely. She said for that to happen a person, for example, would have to cough on something and then droplets would have to land on that surface followed by a person touching their eyes, nose or mouth.
Is it possible? Yes, but Morse said it is not very likely.
"If someone sick coughs on a can, you touch the can and you get enough virus in your mouth, eyes or nose it is conceivable to get sick but a lot of things have to happen," she said.
While what VanWingen is saying, in theory, is true, Morse said it might be the wisest to spend time and energy doing things that are most helpful, like washing your hands and social distancing. She also doesn't want people to stress out so much that they fear to eat. Likewise, Morse said it would be bad if people started ingesting bleach because they are wiping food items/packaging down with it.
Morse said the best thing to do is to practice cautiousness and sensibility. Again, she isn't saying what VanWingen is suggesting is "horribly wrong" but she also doesn't know if people need to go to those extremes either.
"We all have our own definition of safety and risk. What I might feel comfortable as a risk, someone else may not," she said. "If they feel comfortable taking these measures and they are not going to harm themselves, then I don't see it as a problem."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.