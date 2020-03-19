CADILLAC — As of Wednesday evening, District Health Department No. 10 reported there are no positive cases of COVID-19 in the 10 county region.
District Health Department No. 10 Public Information Officer Jeannine Taylor said there are currently four negative tests and seven cases that were deemed "not a case" because it was some other illness such as influenza. She also said Wednesday evening there were a total of 97 pending tests with the health department region, which includes Crawford, Kalkaska, Lake, Manistee, Mason, Mecosta, Missaukee, Newaygo, Oceana and Wexford counties.
Wednesday afternoon during a press conference Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced there were 30 new confirmed cases in the state bringing the total up to 110.
In the statistics released Wednesday evening, 29 people also were tested for COVID-19.
The numbers are somewhat different than what was previously posted on the health department's website, according to Taylor. She said that was the result of negative tests and cases that were to determined to be some other illness being treated the same.
"We have streamlined the numbers we are providing similar to what the state is doing. We were aggressively trying to get as much information out as we could on a daily basis," she said. "We are finding that it is more difficult to do because of how the situation is evolving and the speed of which physicians are submitting information to the health department."
Moving forward, Taylor said the health department will post information regarding negative and positive cases as well as pending. It is unknown if the health department will continue to report those determined to be some other illness.
