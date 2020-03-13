CADILLAC — COVID-19 officially has been in the state for only a few days, and it didn't take long for people across Michigan and the country to feel its impact.
Inevitably, it can get real weird, real fast in uncharted territory. Last week, did you think the NCAA Tournament would be canceled, that the MHSAA would suspend its winter tournaments until further notice or that schools across the state would close for three weeks? Probably not and while some might not agree with the reactions related to COVID-19, what can't be argued is the damage unfounded rumors can potentially have in situations like this.
Rumors of positive cases being detected in the area may have already started, but District Health Department No. 10 Public Information Officer Jeannine Taylor wants to clear the air. When a positive case is reported, the public will know about it.
As of Friday afternoon, she said there have been no positive cases confirmed in the DHD No. 10 region, which includes Crawford, Kalkaska, Lake, Manistee, Mason, Mecosta, Missaukee, Newaygo, Oceana and Wexford counties. On Thursday, three people were known to have been tested for COVID-19 and all three came back negative, according to Taylor. All the tests were conducted within the last two weeks.
While the three tests were negative, Taylor also said one person in the DHD No.10 region is being monitored because they fell into the "medium risk" category. She said that the person is still in the 14-day self-quarantine period.
"This means they are not sick but may have traveled to a place where the virus was present or could have been exposed to someone who fits that criteria," she said.
On Friday, however, things had significantly changed. While no positive tests have been confirmed, Taylor said the number of test requests from physicians in the region is increasing quickly. Again, Taylor said as of early Friday afternoon no positive cases had been reported in the DHD No. 10 region.
"(Physicians) are going to try and rule everything else out first before they ask to have a patient tested (for COVID-19)," she said.
If they do that but still have a concern it might be COVID-19, then the physician would contact the health department. The public health communicable disease coordinator would put the data in the state system and coordinate with the state health department to have a test done, Taylor said.
She also stressed getting the test done is not something a person will be able to walk into a doctor's office and have done right away. If someone feels they might have COVID-19, she said the process should start with a call to your primary care physician. She also said the situation is changing all the time and for that reason what is done currently could change.
"As of right now, we have no positive cases (in DHD No. 10). Tests are going on and test requests are coming in rapidly," she said.
When there is a positive case in the DHD No.10 region, Taylor said the minute they know the public will be notified. That notification will occur by notifying local media, posting the information to www.dhd10.org and on all of the health department's social media.
She also said no timeline is in place regarding when public health officials believe this pandemic will peak, but it is expected to continue to rise presently.
"Businesses, schools, and nursing home facilities are all putting plans in place on how they will move forward, she said. "We are just starting (with case detections) so there isn't a timeline for peak, fall off and decrease."
A general email account also was set up so people within DHD No.10 can ask questions about COVID-19. They also can ask questions about any other public health issue using the email. Email questions can be sent to info@dhd10.org.
"We don't want people to panic, but we do want them to know what is going on," she said.
