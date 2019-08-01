CADILLAC — The Michigan Attorney General’s office found out about the recent Capital One data breach the same way many people did: through media reports.
The financial corporation announced this week that approximately 100 million people were affected by a data breach that compromised names, contact information, financial data like credit scores, and other pieces of information.
Some people, about 140,000, may have had their social security numbers compromised and 80,000 linked bank account numbers could have been released.
A suspect is in custody.
Capital One said in a news release that the company would be in touch through “various channels‘ with affected customers, but did not say when.
The Michigan attorney general’s office doesn’t know either — not how many Michiganders were affected, and not when we’ll know.
Under Michigan law, the company wasn’t required to notify Dana Nessel’s office of the data breach.
“This data breach is yet another example of how fragile our information infrastructure is, and how vulnerable all of us are to cyber hacking,‘ said Attorney General Dana Nessel. “And here in Michigan, we continue to rely on media reports that alert us to these terrible situations because — unlike most other states — we have no law on the books that requires that our office be notified when a breach occurs. I am determined to get information quickly and accurately to take more proactive measures to protect our residents.‘
Her office would like legislators to change the law so companies have to notify the attorney general, who serves as the chief protector of Michigan consumers, according to a spokesman for Nessel.
There is legislation under consideration, HB 4187.
It “is a step in the right direction and would create a Data Breach Notification Act which requires companies to protect sensitive personal information, investigate actual and potential breaches of security and provide notice to the state within 45 days of the breach,‘ the spokesman, Dan Olsen, said via email. “However, in its current form, the bill does not require that the Attorney General’s Office — the state’s chief consumer advocate — be notified when a breach occurs.‘
The attorney general’s office is in the process of sending a letter to Capital One, Olsen said, “so we can help Michiganders understand what that impact was here to our residents.‘
According to the company, people who applied for a credit card during a 14-year period may have been affected by the data breach.
“The largest category of information accessed was information on consumers and small businesses as of the time they applied for one of our credit card products from 2005 through early 2019,‘ the company stated in a news release. “This information included personal information Capital One routinely collects at the time it receives credit card applications, including names, addresses, zip codes/postal codes, phone numbers, email addresses, dates of birth, and self-reported income.‘
Capital One has stressed “no credit card account numbers or log-in credentials were compromised and over 99% of social security numbers were not compromised.‘
The announcement from Capital One comes as details of the settlement over a 2017 data breach at Equifax were recently released. People who were affected by the data breach at the consumer reporting agency could receive a $125 payment if they are already receiving credit monitoring.
Information about the Capital One data breach is here: https://www.capitalone.com/facts2019/
Details on the Equifax settlement are here: https://www.equifaxbreachsettlement.com/
