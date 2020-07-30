CADILLAC — A 53-year-old Lake City man was found competent to stand trial after he was charged with aggravated stalking in Wexford County's 28th Circuit Court.
With the decision from the forensic center's evaluation stating John Andrew Dine was competent to stand trial, the court ordered that the final pretrial be scheduled as well as the potential trial.
Competency to stand trial means deciding as to whether or not the defendant is mentally capable of standing trial due to the defendant’s current mental or emotional state of being. The defendant also must be able to understand the charge he or she is facing, understand his or her Constitutional trial rights, and have the ability to rationally assist his or her lawyer in the defense of the case.
According to MCL 330.2020, "A defendant to a criminal charge shall be presumed competent to stand trial. He shall be determined incompetent to stand trial only if he is incapable because of his mental condition of understanding the nature and object of the proceedings against him or of assisting in his defense in a rational manner."
Dine was originally charged in Wexford County's 84th District Court last September with one count of aggravated stalking for his connection with incidents occurring between the dates of June 23-July 11, 2019 in Cadillac. A habitual offender third offense was added to the charge and carries a penalty of twice the maximum sentence.
The charge is merely an accusation and not evidence of guilt. Dine is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
In January, Dine pleaded guilty to a charge of aggravated stalking and a habitual offender second offense notice for his connection with an incident on or between the dates of June 23-July 11 in Cadillac. As part of the plea, a habitual offender third offense was to be dismissed at sentencing.
At his February sentencing 28th Circuit Court, Dine withdrew his guilty plea to aggravated stalking and habitual offender second offense after the sentence exceeded a sentencing agreement.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.