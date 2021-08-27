LAKE CITY — When Jessica Ackerson first started learning about disc golf, she was hesitant about it. However, as she honed her technique, she began to enjoy throwing discs. Now, she wants to spread that passion to others.
With the assistance of avid disc golf players Chris Stronach, Aaron Mosher, and professional disc golfer Taylor Page, Ackerson is helping to put on an Introduction to Disc Golf Clinic at the Maple Grove Campground Saturday, Aug. 28 from noon to 2 p.m.
“The general purpose (of the clinic) would be, really we’re just trying to get more people involved with disc golf in general,” Ackerson said. “Disc golf is a really good community of people, and if we can try to get them into the area, it just helps boost the community as well as the morale of the community around them.”
For those unfamiliar with disc golf, Ackerson said it is similar to regular golf with players throwing a flying disc (or frisbee) over hitting golf balls. Just like with golf, Ackerson said players will start at a tee pad and aim to throw their flying disc into a basket in as few throws as possible. The terminology is also the same as golf with players able to throw for pars, birdies, and the dreaded bogeys.
According to the Professional Disc Golf Association, disc golf is one of the fastest-growing sports in the world. With millions of players and over 10,000 courses around the world, Ackerson said she is hoping to bring in new players into the community from right here in Lake City.
“It’s just a welcoming sport,” Ackerson said. “We just want to be able to send that passion (for disc golf) to other people as well.”
With Stronach and Page as instructors, Ackerson said people of all ages will have the opportunity to learn about the rules and etiquette of the game, how to differentiate disc types and practice different throwing techniques. After some instruction, Ackerson said players will then have the opportunity to go out onto the course and throw the front 9.
“It is intended for any age,” Ackerson said. “It’s a good sport that you can do alone, or you can do with friends, so it’s pretty much open to anybody of any age, any physical capability. We say bring them on out and have some fun.”
Before taking off, Ackerson said players will also receive some resources, including instructional videos, where they can purchase equipment, and a list of local courses.
Water donated by Rogers of Lake City will be available for participants, with donation proceeds going towards Maple Grove to help them purchase new discs.
With the clinic, Jessica said they hoping to bring more attention to the course and disc sport.
“Not many people know that the Maple Grove Disc Golf Park is actually there,” Ackerson said. “We just really want to bring people into the area and, it’s just good for everybody. It gets people outdoors but, it also helps grow the community base as well.”
Future events are in the works for October, November, and December. Updates on these events will be posted on their Facebook page: ‘Building Communities — One Event at a Time’ (https://www.facebook.com/Building-Communities-One-Event-at-a-Time-102308572176525).
