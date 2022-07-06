CADILLAC — Sobriety isn’t a one-way street. There are a number of ways those recovering from drug and alcohol addiction can get clean, and Carrie Zeigler is hoping to add disc golf to the list.
At two and a half years clean, Zeigler has been a consistent member of the narcotics anonymous community. After finding her own sobriety, she decided to help others on their recovery path by becoming a certified peer recovery coach.
Zeigler said the Cadillac Alano Club recently moved their meetings to North Mitchell Street. With no meetings on Tuesday nights, she wanted to find something that would still allow for connection amongst the recovery community, and the sport of disc golf stood out the most. Soon, Zeigler was putting the pieces together to form a Sober Disc Golf League.
It’s a known guideline in the NA community that NA itself cannot be promoted, because of its focus on anonymity. Zeigler wanted to create a group separate from NA that could be appropriately broadcast to the community, and to let people know that there are safe spaces outside of NA where they can achieve connection with others and support their sobriety.
“I just really strongly support multiple pathways, which is that the 12 steps don’t always work for everybody,” she said. “So it’s just trying to open another outlet and get people out and moving, and giving them a safe recovery space to be able to have fun and bring their kids.”
Strictly sober events are already difficult to come by, and Mindy McNamara didn’t want to pass up the opportunity to participate with her children. She and Zeigler have been friends for about 10 years and went through recovery together, so joining the league was a way for McNamara to support both herself and someone who’s special to her.
Having the ability to include her children in the league was a huge plus for McNamara.
As a single mom, it’s difficult to find the time to join in sober events, but the disc golf league gives her the chance to spend time with her kids, and with Cadillac’s recovery community.
“There’s not a lot of events that are catered to sober people in this community that, you know, only sober people will be there,” she said. “So it’s a safe place to take my kids to let them learn the sport of disc golfing.”
McNamara is a disc golf newbie, but by the end of the summer, she said she’s hoping to pick up some putting skills.
Although she doesn’t claim to be a disc golf expert, Zeigler said she considers herself to be an outdoor enthusiast, and said she’s confident the sport will be a blast for herself and others.
Disc golf is also a low-cost activity, which makes it accessible to all walks of life. Zeigler said a member of the Cadillac Area Disc Golf Association donated discs to help get the league off the ground.
Programs like NA, AA and Alano are important to the recovery process, but so is building relationships with others in recovery. Zeigler said for her, the opposite of addiction is connection, and one of the intentions for the Sober Disc Golf league is getting people talking and learning from one another.
The final step in the 12-step program is passing along its message to other addicts. Sober Disc Golf is Zeigler’s way to achieve that step by inspiring others to stay strong in their sobriety.
“The biggest thing as a peer recovery coach is using people’s resources, and not seeing them as anything but another resource,” she said. “Because I know for me personally, I can only keep what I have by giving it away.”
For McNamara, becoming a Sober Disc Golf league member means getting to know like-minded people in her area. The common thread of recovery is what ties their lives together, and she’s looking forward to seeing the league family grow.
“You maybe just are on a path disc golfing, and you talk to somebody and you hear a word of encouragement,” she said. “...If you’re really excited about sobriety, you really want to be around sober people.”
Spending time outdoors can also have a positive impact on the recovery process. Spirituality played a big role in Zeigler’s recovery, and nature allows her to be in the moment and recenter.
Outdoor recreation is also a common theme for recovery outings. McNamara said a recovery group she knows recently went on hiking and camping excursion.
“Being in contact with Mother Nature anytime is very healing and calming and grounding,” she said. “People, places and things have to change when you get sober, so really being outside in nature is very empowering.”
Zeigler said another large part of recovery is rediscovering who you are as a person. She said many people who are trying to achieve sobriety once defined themselves only by their substance abuse.
It can be a struggle for addicts to find something that adds spark to their lives after becoming sober, but exposing them to an activity like disc golf could set them on a new path.
The league had its first meet on Tuesday, July 5, and will continue to meet every Tuesday until Aug. 31. Tee off is at 6 p.m. on the wooded side of Kenwood Park. Zeigler said the only requirement for joining is that participants are in recovery themselves, or know someone who’s recovering.
Through her participation in Sober Disc Golf, McNamara said she’s hoping to show people that sobriety can be fun. Being sober doesn’t equate to a “boring or drab” existence, sober people can still enjoy themselves. Her motto in recovery has been “just for today,” meaning, take it one day at a time. She said she’d like to see others in recovery join in the league and find support in their community.
Zeigler said the league will likely continue beyond the summer months. She’s looked into starting indoor putting during the winter. For now, she said she’s looking forward to helping people make connections, and enjoying the sport of disc golf with her children.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.