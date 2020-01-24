CADILLAC — Jackie Erway will be presenting “Discover the Power of You‘ this weekend at the Cadillac-Wexford Public Library.
Erway has many titles including mother, entrepreneur, and yoga teacher. She has three adult daughters, works with Arbonne, does freelance marketing, and has taught yoga for nearly eight years. She is very passionate about self-empowerment and works as a wellness coach as well. She draws inspiration from a number of figures including Dr. Bradley Nelson, author of “The Emotion Code,‘ Mel Robbins, author of “The 5 Second Rule,‘ and Rachel Hollis, author of “Girl, Wash Your Face.‘
Erway said that “Discover the Power of You‘ is about “getting to understand and love yourself, to be able to give back from the heart, and really taking it upon yourself to heal yourself and put yourself first.‘ It is a free event. Erway said, “People don’t have to pay big dollars to go to big motivational events.‘
Erway said of the upcoming event, “I look forward to Saturday and sharing my life experience, challenges, successes and failures. Being able to make a difference and being able to help people where they are in their life journey is important to me.‘
The event starts at 11 a.m. at the Cadillac-Wexford Public Library at 411 S. Lake St., and will last about 45 minutes to one hour. Time for socialization and refreshments will take place after the event.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.