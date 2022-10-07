CADILLAC — In May 2020, the fate of the historic Wexford County Octagonal Building was in limbo.
More than two years later, the process has begun to disassemble the structure and prepare it for a move. While it has been located at the Wexford County Fairgrounds for decades it will soon be moved for placement at Veterans Serving Veterans Park.
On Thursday, the process of shoring up the building was started and the plan is to remove the cupola Friday morning.
Wexford County Administrator Joe Porterfield said the Veterans Serving Veterans have been in the process of getting the historic building moved during the past two years. He said the plan was to shore up the lower portion of the structure so the cupola can be removed Friday.
The county’s contract with the Veterans Serving Veterans organization was amended last month after the veterans’ group asked to extend the time allotted to remove the Octagon Building from the Wexford County fairgrounds to the end of 2022.
“The contract was running out and the vets serving vets had a plan to move, but it wasn’t going to be done by the time the contract was going to expire,” Porterfield said.
“So they came to the county and asked if we would extend that contract to give them a little more time.”
Wexford County Board of Commissioners Chairman Gary Taylor said once the building is removed, it is his understanding the location will be utilized as green space on the fairgrounds.
Veterans Serving Veterans Park organizer Roger Bandeen said it has been a slow process, but he is excited about what the preservation of the structure means for the community.
“It’ll be a three, four or five-year deal to get it back up and looking like it does now and functional for the community for use 365 days a year, but it’s an iconic building,” he said. “It’s one of the things that defined early Cadillac and a lot of people’s grandparents worked on this building back in 1908 when it was constructed, so there is a lot of special meaning attached to this building.”
With the cupola removal and the dismantling of the entire building, Bandeen said the money that has been raised will be nearly exhausted. Once the move is complete, Bandeen said the next phase of fundraising will begin.
After years of discussing the issue of what to do with the historic octagonal building, Wexford County let the public know that demolition was a real option in May 2020. At the time and in light of the county’s finances, the county didn’t have the money to fix it. While there have been numerous people in the community who had come together to make the historic structure a viable building, they were unable to come up with the money needed.
In June 2020, Crystal Lake Johnson spoke during public comment about the structure. She said there are interested parties who could have the capability to dismantle the Octagonal Building, take it off the Wexford County Fairgrounds and reassemble it in a different location as a museum and historical landmark.
That interested party was the Veterans Serving Veterans organization.
Goals for the building include holding historical tours, having various 4-H community projects, and Michigan State University Extension programs, as well as local gardening and community programs. In the future, the hope is the Veterans Park and the octagon building will have expanded community involvement, including weddings, gatherings and possibly small concerts/performances.
If a person would like to donate money to the Octagonal Building or any project the Veterans Serving Veterans organization is undertaking they can go to vetsservingvets.org and click on the Support Us link on the home page of the website.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.