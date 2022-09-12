When you have an emergency, help is just a phone call away but filling vacancies in dispatch centers across the state is becoming increasingly difficult.
A recent Bridge Magazine article by Ted Roelofs discussed the impact long shifts, low pay, and high stress are having on dispatchers and the ability of 911 dispatch centers to fill job vacancies. That ability to fill vacancies, or the lack of it, only adds to the problem for those employees who continue to man the consoles.
Wexford County 911 Director Duane Alworden knows this scenario all too well. He also has a unique perspective as he served as a dispatcher for years and also is the fire chief for the Haring Township Fire Department.
He has been on both sides of many 911 calls.
He said he believes this issue isn’t something that just started, but happened over time.
When he first started and even before 911 was a county-run department in Wexford County, Alworden said longevity was the name of the game. He said in the past if a person got a job as a dispatcher with the county, they stayed. While the reasons for that were as different as the people working the job, some things helped offset the long hours and stress.
“Obviously, people stayed for their own reasons, but the county, at one time, had excellent health insurance. Due to cost increases, they have had to make adjustments, which is understandable,” he said. “We still have good insurance and the county has done what they can do to provide a retirement plan. We are one of the few (dispatch centers) pre-pandemic, during and after post-pandemic to offer a pension.”
While 911 dispatch has changed over the years and employee longevity has changed, Alworden said it’s no surprise the world has changed too.
He said now people can contact 911 not just by calling but using text. He also said the trend of incorporating video 911 also is coming. He said he has mixed feelings about that use of technology. The impact of dealing with bad situations over the phone already takes a toll on his employees, but if you add the ability to watch it happen, it could be even worse. That would be especially true if the call involved a loved one or friend and the fact that dispatcher couldn’t leave their post to go help or attend to their loved one or friend.
Although there are hurdles facing the world of 911 dispatch, Alworden said it is not unique to this profession. It is something that is universally a problem in every field.
“I think what we are seeing right now is an open field of all jobs. Someone comes in, right or wrong, and says they want to try being a dispatcher. They passed the background check and interview,” Alworden said. “Then a different job comes up and it pays the same and they want to try that. It’s probably less stressful and they are getting paid the same and it’s better hours.”
While the Bridge article discussed issues with dispatch centers being fully staffed, Alworden said he has eight dispatchers and a ninth in the process of training. Once that training is complete, the Wexford County Dispatch will be at full staff. He also said there is the possibility to add a 10th to further reduce the strain on employees.
It’s a similar story for Jackie Haag who is the Michigan State Police Gaylord Regional Communications Center Dispatch Center director.
Haag said when it comes to her dispatch center, finding 911 dispatchers has not been as big of a problem as in other places. While she is not at full staff, there are a few dispatchers who are currently in training, which once complete, will get the center running more efficiently.
She said the hiring process has shown a few things in terms of what people are looking for.
“It appears that society or the workforce is looking for a job that is more family-based. A job that is Monday through Friday, with weekends off and nights off,” she said. “They want to be available for their families and be able to attend events for the family. That is not what this career can do.”
She said dispatchers are leaving for those types of careers rather than ones like 911 dispatch where it is needed 24/7, 365 regardless of anniversaries, birthdays, sporting events, concerts or holidays.
She also said the pandemic has shown that many jobs can work remotely, which is appealing for many employees. Again, working remotely is not something 911 dispatch can do or even offer. She said because of the equipment needed to perform the job, there is no way working remotely can be done.
When it comes to the issues facing 911 dispatch, Alworden said first and foremost is funding sources and wages. Thanks to Wexford County voters approving the increase to the county’s surcharge during the August Primary, Alworden said the stress on the budget was eased and will allow for wage increases and equipment upgrades.
Next is finding employees. He has nine employees and he can’t even imagine needing to have 15 or 18 and only operating the center with 12.
“I can’t imagine being short six employees. If we are short one or two, me or Travis (Baker, Wexford County 911 Deputy Director) can sit in. I can’t imagine what larger centers are going through,” Alworden said.
Next on the issues facing dispatch centers are the rising costs of technology, equipment, insurance and the impact the rate of inflation is having on all of it.
Alworden said the voters approving the surcharge increase will help with that, but that extra funding it generates could get eaten up quickly if the cost of everything continues rising at the rate it currently is.
The final issue is training. He said during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic that stopped and then only was available remotely. He said training seminars and conferences are finally starting to return and that is a welcomed thing.
As for a personal pet peeve, Alworden said he wants his dispatchers to be recognized as the first responders he believes they are. He also doesn’t like to use the term dispatchers to describe the work his department does. Instead, he would rather use the title of an emergency communications specialist.
“They have to be state certified for me to get state funding for training,” Alworden said. “They have to meet the requirements and they are special in their field.”
