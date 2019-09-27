TUSTIN — Police say distracted driving led to a two-vehicle crash Thursday afternoon in Osceola County.
The crash occurred shortly before 3 p.m. on Mackinaw Trail near the intersection with 22 Mile Road; initial calls indicated a vehicle was flipped over in the ditch, with two people pinned inside.
Osceola County Sheriff’s Office Detective Sgt. John Keathley said the crash occurred when a northbound vehicle swerved into the lane of a southbound vehicle, causing a collision.
The driver of the at-fault vehicle, who was not injured in the incident, was attempting to roll down their windows when the crash occurred, Keathley said.
“This is how quickly something like this can happen,‘ Keathley said.
The two occupants of the southbound vehicle were transported to Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital for treatment of injuries. Keathley said they’ve been informed by medical personnel that the injuries don’t appear to be life-threatening.
Keathley said the at-fault driver will be cited for their role in causing the crash.
