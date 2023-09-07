CADILLAC – The District Health Department No. 10 has announced the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) has free private residential well testing kits available for residents.
The health department said these kits are available to anyone who requests one through EGLE's online portal.
The kits are only for private wells and aren't available if your water supply is served by or serves a public water supply.
The water testing checks for the standard water quality parameters, including coliforms, nitrate, nitrite, fluoride, chloride, sulfate, sodium, hardness, iron levels and various metals. PFAS testing isn't included, but additional parameters may be added in the future.
The free testing kits include prepaid UPS return shipping. After requesting a kit, they will be sent directly to you with instructions. Once the sample is received, the analysis will be completed and the results sent back to the resident, the health department and EGLE.
To order your free well water testing kit, or to learn more about well water testing, please visit: https://www.michigan.gov/egle/about/organization/drinking-water-and-environmental-health/water-well-construction/private-well-testing.
Those who are unsure what their well should be tested for can contact their local DHD No. 10 Environmental Health Sanitarian. Local office numbers can be found at https://www.dhd10.org/clinic-locations.
