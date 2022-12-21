In observance of Christmas and News Years, District Health Department No. 10 offices will be closed from Monday, Dec. 26, to Friday, Dec. 30.
The following local COVID-19 testing clinics will be closed during this time:
Wexford County
521 Cobb St
Cadillac
Closed: Dec. 23, 26 and 30 and Jan. 2For those needing to submit drinking water samples to the DHD No. 10 Drinking Water Testing Lab, please note that the lab is unable to accept samples beginning Friday, December 23, 2022 through Friday, December 30, 2022 due to holiday closures and needing 24 hours to test samples.
All DHD No. 10 offices and the drinking water testing lab will reopen as scheduled on Monday, January 2, 2023.
For those wanting to schedule their Pfizer or Moderna bivalent booster, or any COVID-19 vaccine, please visit https://www.dhd10.org/schedule or call 888-217-3904. If no appointments are available, consider going to a pharmacy or your primary health care provider. Additional vaccination sites can be found at https://www.vaccines.gov/search.
DHD No. 10 now supplies COVID-19 at-home tests; however, supplies are limited. COVID-19 test kits are limited at each DHD No. 10 office and are available on a first come, first served basis. Individuals are asked to take one kit per person and up to four kits per household. Each kit has two tests inside and expire March 2023. Test kits are also available at most pharmacies. Be sure to call your pharmacy ahead of time, as demand remains high.
For more information on COVID-19, visit https://www.dhd10.org/coronavirus.
In the event of an emergency, such as reporting a communicable disease or an animal bite, please call 888-217-3904.
