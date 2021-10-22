MANTON — With flu season just around the corner, District Health Department No. 10 will be holding a flu and COVID vaccine clinic in Manton.
The clinic will held Thursday, Oct. 28 from 9 to 11 a.m. at the Manton Senior Center, 302 W Main St.
The cost for the seasonal flu vaccine without insurance is $37. High does and preventative-free flu shots will also be available for $46. The COVID-19 vaccine, however, is free. The DHD No. 10 asks that all those attending bring insurance cards and driver’s licenses.
While the health department says many health plans cover the cost of flu vaccines, DHD No. 10 may be able to help through Vaccines for Children or other programs if not covered.
If unable to attend the clinic, call 888-217-3904 to schedule a flu or COVID vaccine at the DHD No. 10 office.
