In just over a month, students and staff are supposed to return to the buildings they haven't been together in since mid-March.
On June 30, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer released the MI Safe Schools Return to School Roadmap, which is designed to help districts create local plans for in-person learning in the fall. It outlines several safety protocols for schools to implement in each phase of the governor’s MI Safe Start Plan.
Whitmer also signed Executive Order 2020-142, which provides a structure to support all schools in Michigan as they plan for a return of PreK-12 education in the fall.
Executive Order 2020-142 requires school districts to adopt a COVID-19 Preparedness and Response Plan laying out how they will protect students and educators across the various phases of the Michigan Safe Start Plan. The MI Safe Schools Return to School Roadmap offers guidelines as to the types of safety protocols that will be required or recommended at each phase. In recognition that these protocols will cost money, Whitmer also announced that she was allocating $256 million to support the districts in implementing their local plans as part of the bipartisan budget agreement announced last month.
The safety protocols detailed in the MI Safe Schools Roadmap includes guidance on the use of PPE, good hygiene, cleaning/disinfecting, spacing in classrooms, screening for symptoms, athletics, and more. The Roadmap also recognizes the impact COVID-19 has had on students’ and educators’ mental health and offers guidance on how schools can address this issue.
While local educators gave some initial thoughts on the plan, they all said they needed more time to digest the information in the more than 60-page document.
Pine River Area Schools Superintendent Matt Lukshaitis said the district is looking internally at all the requirements for school in the fall including Whitmer's Executive Order 2020-142, the roadmap, the Michigan Department of Education's recommendations, docs from the Michigan Association of Intermediate School Administrators, community survey responses and findings of an ad hoc committee established last week that is reviewing everything.
"We are not rushing as conditions and requirements seem to change so rapidly," Lukshaitis said. "We know we have to comply with the governor’s directives — and we are thankful a venue has been established so that face-to-face instruction can be realized in the fall — but we also want to get it right."
Lukshaitis said the goal is to release the district return to school plan sometime in Mid-August.
Cadillac Area Public Schools Superintendent Jennifer Brown said the district is confident it can meet all the requirements found in the roadmap to ensure students and staff are safe when they return to school this fall. With Wexford County in Phase 5, Brown said there are no required changes for kids to return to a normal school year, but there are many operational recommendations that we are putting in place to address COVID 19 and the health and safety of our students.
"We are prepared to provide our families flexibility in the fall offering three learning pathways as comfort levels with returning to school vary," she said. "We have been working all summer to improve online learning options and have put in place safety protocols and procedures to welcome students back into our buildings."
She also said the district's plans allow for flexibility and fluidity moving from face to face instruction to virtual instruction if necessary. No matter the phase of pathway, face to face, virtual or combination of the two, families choose, Brown said CAPS will be prepared to educate our students the entire school year.
As for the chance positive cases of COVID-19 within the district at some point during the school year, Brown said the roadmap requires a school to work with the local health department if there are positive COVID cases. For that reason, she also said a meeting has been scheduled with the health department next week to work on procedures and protocols.
"Regardless of active COVID, we will be disinfecting classrooms and common areas every class period and multiple times a day in the elementary buildings," she said. "We will be emphasizing personal hygiene, washing hands, and using hand sanitizer frequently building in opportunities for students to practice those habits."
Wexford-Missaukee and Manistee intermediate school districts superintendent Dave Cox said he met with his Cadillac area superintendents last week to review and dissect the roadmap. From that meeting, Cox said it was decided to break into several subcommittees that would each look at different parts including general education, technology safety, special education, mental health, and transportation. He also said food services and athletics also were discussed.
He said the challenge when formulating an ISD plan is within the member districts some schools are in different phases, but all come to the career technical center. These are some of the logistics that will need to be figured out between now and the start of the school year next month. Cox said whatever is decided, the ISD and its member district believe in consistency and making decisions that are shared so one or two districts aren't left on an island.
The plan is to have the superintendents meet next week to discuss the subcommittee findings and then take them back to add to their return to school plans, Cox said.
With the start of school coming at the end of August, Brown said like everyone else, CAPS' biggest concern or challenge is not knowing what the future will bring. As a result, she said the district is working so it is prepared for everything.
"I am confident we will be welcoming students back in the fall. When surveying our parents, more than 90% of our families wanted a face to face option for their children," Brown said.
She also said while the district can't predict the future, the district is confident it has learning pathways that are fluid and flexible. CAPS is working on connectivity challenges for rural Northern Michigan and advocating for solutions at the local and state levels.
With that in mind, Brown said the district will have options for all families in the fall.
To see the full plan for schools to return to school go www.michigan.gov/documents/whitmer/MI_Safe_Schools_Roadmap_FINAL_695392_7.pdf.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.