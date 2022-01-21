Both Marion Public Schools and Lake City Area Schools have opted to shut everything down until Monday in hopes of stopping the current COVID surge impacting both districts and their communities.
On Tuesday, Marion Superintendent Steve Brimmer put out a letter to the district’s students, parents and community members stating the entire district would be closed beginning Wednesday and continuing through Friday due to high numbers of student and staff illnesses.
The letter also stated classes would resume on Monday. During the closure, Brimmer said all school buildings would be cleaned and sanitized and like in any health-related situation the district worked with the health department to determine the best course of action. He also stated that all after-school activities including athletics would be canceled during the closure.
He apologized for any inconvenience the closure might cause and asked for continued patience and support.
On Wednesday, Lake City Area Schools Superintendent Tim Hejnal issued a similar statement to his district’s community.
In the statement Hejnal said due to a strong presence of illness in the Lake City homes, classrooms and the community, the district would be closed beginning Thursday and continuing through Friday. The plan was to resume classes districtwide on Monday.
During the closure, Hejnal said all extra-curricular events would be canceled and rescheduled.
“Our focus as a Trojan community will be to get healthy, stop the current spread of illnesses and to deep clean our buildings,” Hejnal’s message said. “Continue to take care of one another and yourselves during this time.”
