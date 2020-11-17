Local school districts reacted and planned Monday after they were informed Sunday high school students would be switching to remote learning beginning Wednesday through Dec. 8.
Pine River Area Schools issued a letter to the school community, which was posted to the district's website. Pine River Superintendent Matt Lukshaitis said in trying to manage Sunday's emergency order from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, administrative teams and the teacher union met most of the morning Monday working through details and "smoothing out some of the wrinkles." The main goal was to minimize educational disruptions and maximize support, according to Lukshaitis.
"We really feel that face-to-face instruction is more personal, has a deeper meaning, and is more potent for younger students so we felt we needed to work through some things in order to create the best opportunities for kids," he said. "Our plan is for our elementary and middle schools to continue to conduct classes in person. We recognize that all sports and extra-curricular activities have been halted by this order, but we are happy to recognize that elementary and middle school instruction is encouraged by our health officials."
Lukshaitis said the district is confident of its plan for high school students during the closure and the high school teaching staff is prepared. While there may be some hurdles and rough spots, Lukshaitis said the district and community will figure it out together.
Manton Consolidated Schools Superintendent Len Morrow said they'll be proceeding with face-to-face instruction for students in grades kindergarten through eighth grade.
He said faculty have been working hard to prepare for the eventuality of another lockdown and now it's just a matter of implementing their plans.
As a result of the spring lockdown being somewhat unexpected, Morrow said virtual learning at that time consisted primarily of reviewing material they previously learned during the year.
This fall, however, Morrow said they'll be able to offer instruction of normal coursework in a relatively seamless manner online.
With three days of school already off due to Thanksgiving break, Morrow said they're hopeful this period will pass quickly and allow them to resume face-to-face instruction for high school students on Dec. 9.
At Lake City Area Schools, the decision was announced Monday that they would be going completely virtual for all grades from Nov. 18 to Jan. 18.
"For many weeks, the leadership of Lake City Area Schools has kept up on the current COVID-19 case and close contact numbers in our Community," reads a statement posted on the district's Facebook page. "We have talked daily with health officials and physicians around the State of Michigan. We know from what they tell us that the situation with COVID-19 is going to get much worse before it gets better. Based on the information that we have at this time, the decision has been made to move to Remote Learning for the Lake City Area School District.
"We realize that this may seem like a large amount of time, and it is. However, we are being advised that there will be a predictable rise in cases after Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year’s Eve. Rather than planning to open in the middle of these holidays and setting dates that may not be realistic, we have decided to do what professionals around the country are recommending and modeling. We believe this decision is in the best interest for Lake City parents so that you can develop a solid plan."
Lake City Area Schools Superintendent Kim Blaszak said they’ve been preparing for this type of closure all summer long and she is confident the implementation will be smooth.
“This time is just so stressful,‘ Blaszak said. “This way, at least the parents know what is going to happen.‘
While Blaszak said the decision was incredibly hard to make, with 22 faculty members and a number of students out Monday — most because they were under quarantine from possible exposure to COVID-19 — it became clear that closing down and going virtual was the only way they could continue instructing students: Blaszak said teachers were getting stretched thinner and thinner as they attempted to fulfill the responsibilities of staff that couldn’t be at the school because they were under quarantine.
“In-person is the best type of instruction, but when we don’t have the staff to provide it, we don’t really have a choice,‘ Blaszak said. “It became harder doing both (virtual and face-to-face) than one or the other.‘
For parents who are essential workers, Blaszak said they can enroll their children in the district’s expanded latchkey program. She said there are 75 slots available in this program. The district also will be resuming their food drop-off program.
Earlier this year, Blaszak said they polled parents and asked them what their online limitations and needs were. Using this information, the district purchased a number of hotspots and devices to ensure that students have the tools they need to complete their work, although they’re still waiting on a number of devices ordered back in June to be delivered.
Last week, Cadillac Area Public School announced that due to an increased level of COVID-19 exposure, contact at the high school, the building was going to be temporarily closed beginning Nov. 10. The closure was to continue through Nov. 25 and only impacted students in grades 9-12.
On Monday, CAPS Superintendent Jennifer Brown said the statewide closure announced on Sunday meant the district had a few things to figure out but only meant a few minor modifications.
Brown said before the MDHHS's announcement the Cadillac Innovation High School remained open but now will have to close. That means the alternative program needed to transition to remote learning. They also had to add a counselor check-in form for students who may be struggling socially or emotionally with the isolation.
It also means designing specialized plans for face-to-face instruction during the closure for students with individual education plans, students with disabilities that limit daily activities in a major way, and those students who are English language learners.
Buckley Community Schools Superintendent Jessica Harrand said the district appreciated getting a couple of days notice before needing to close, though the district is prepared for remote instruction because secondary students all have devices.
"The two additional days also allow us to get hotspots to families who need them to mitigate connectivity issues," Harrand said.
Buckley is planning to keep preschool through eighth grade in class "as long as we are able, Harrad said. "The hope is that this will support our families in being able to work, increase safety for staff with minimized exposures and still allow us to deliver quality instruction to all students. Our biggest concern at this time is being able to stay fully staffed. That could change at any moment and would result in changes to our plan."
Though the MDHHS order means high schoolers won't be in school, that doesn't necessarily mean they won't be exposed to the virus.
"One concern is with high school students not being in school where safety protocols are being followed, and athletic events with strict guidelines - this could unintentionally result in a rise in local cases as students make decisions outside of our ability to monitor," Harrand said.
